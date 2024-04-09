Electronic Warfare Market worth $19.4 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Electronic Warfare Market is valued at USD 10.8 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 19.4 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Electronic Warfare (EW) encompasses the capability to utilize the electromagnetic spectrum-including signals like radio, infrared, or radar-for sensing, protection, and communication purposes. Simultaneously, EW has the capacity to disrupt, deny, and degrade the adversaries' utilization of these signals. Electronic Warfare (EW) serves as a vital tool for managing the electromagnetic (EM) spectrum, enabling the detection, analysis, and tracking of potential threats. This enables countries and their allies with essential situational awareness necessary for preemptive defensive measures, diplomatic insights, and offensive strategies across all levels, even prior to conflicts emerging. EW facilitates Joint Electromagnetic Spectrum Operations (JEMSO), empowering armed forces to exploit, attack, and safeguard the EM operational environment.

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $ 10.8 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $ 19.4 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% Market Size Available for 2019–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Platform, Capability, End-Use, Product and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Rapid evolution of war threats Key Market Opportunities Increased use of traveling wave tube technology Key Market Drivers Rising focus on cognitive electronic warfare technologies

Key drivers include geopolitical tensions, technological advancements, and increased electronic threats. Leading players like BAE Systems (UK), Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US), Northrop Grumman (US), L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (US), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Israel Aerospace Industries (Israel), Elbit Systems (UK) develop advanced EW solutions leveraging sensor technology and cyber defense expertise to meet military and government needs. The main developers and users of active Electronic Warfare (EW) systems and equipment comprise a diverse group of nations, including the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, China, Russia, Israel, India, Japan, North Korea, France, Germany, and Sweden. These countries leverage a wide array of EW technologies and intelligence-gathering services to bolster their defense capabilities. Additionally, numerous other nations around the globe utilize EW technologies and services through allied security agreements, further enhancing their security posture and operational effectiveness

Based on the platform, the space segment by platform is estimated to have the highest CAGR in 2023.

Based on the platform, the space segment is estimated to lead the electronic warfare market from 2023 to 2028. The space platform is experiencing significant growth in the electronic warfare market due to several factors. Firstly, the heightened reliance on satellite communications and navigation systems has made space-based assets vulnerable to electronic threats, driving the need for space-based electronic warfare capabilities. Technological advancements have facilitated the development of sophisticated systems capable of detecting and countering these threats effectively. Moreover, the proliferation of space-based sensors and satellites has increased the demand for electronic warfare solutions to safeguard these assets. As space becomes more crowded and contested, governments and defense organizations are investing in space-based electronic warfare to protect their interests. Additionally, the commercialization of space has led to increased investment in electronic warfare capabilities by companies and organizations operating in space. Overall, these factors contribute to the rapid growth of the space platform in the electronic warfare market.

Based on the end-use, OEMs segment is estimated to have the highest CAGR in 2023.

In 2023, the OEMs segment is anticipated to dominate the Electronic Warfare Market, with highest CAGR. The Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) segment is poised for dominance in the electronic warfare market due to several key factors. OEMs play a pivotal role in designing and producing advanced electronic warfare systems, leveraging their expertise to meet the demands of military and defense customers worldwide. With established relationships and a reputation for delivering comprehensive solutions, including maintenance and support services, OEMs have a competitive edge in securing lucrative contracts. Additionally, their commitment to innovation ensures they remain at the forefront of the market, driving further growth and solidifying their position as leaders in electronic warfare technology.

Based on the capability, the electronic attacks segment is estimated to have the highest CAGR in 2023.

The electronic attack segment is further sub-segmented into active and passive. This dominance is attributed to several key factors. Firstly, electronic attack capabilities are essential for disrupting and neutralizing adversary communication and radar systems, making them indispensable in modern warfare scenarios. Secondly, advancements in technology have enhanced the effectiveness and versatility of electronic attack systems, enabling them to counter increasingly sophisticated threats. Additionally, rising geopolitical tensions and the proliferation of electronic warfare capabilities among both state and non-state actors are driving the demand for robust electronic attack solutions. Overall, these factors position the electronic attack segment for substantial growth and dominance in the EW market.

Based on regions, the Middle East market is estimated to have the highest CAGR during 2023.

The Middle East region is expected to have the highest market share in the Electronic Warfare Industry in 2023. Firstly, the region's geopolitical landscape is characterized by ongoing conflicts and tensions, driving the demand for advanced defense technologies, including EW systems. Secondly, governments in the Middle East are heavily investing in military modernization and technological advancements to enhance their defense capabilities, particularly in response to evolving threats in the region. Additionally, the increasing adoption of EW systems across various defense sectors, including land, air, and naval forces, further fuels market growth. Overall, these factors position the Middle East region as a key driver of growth and dominance in the EW market.

Key Players

Prominent companies in the Electronic Warfare Companies are BAE Systems (UK), Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US), Northrop Grumman (US), L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (US), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Israel Aerospace Industries (Israel), Elbit Systems (UK). These industry leaders, headquartered in various countries, drive innovation and excellence in electronic warfare globally.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2297424/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg