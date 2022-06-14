Electronic Warfare Market size worth $ 23.71 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 4.26% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Increasing technological advancements and integration of electronics in military equipment, and shifting of multilayered defense systems are the factor driving the market growth of the Electronic Warfare Market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Electronic Warfare Market" By Capability (Electronic Support, Electronic Protection, and Electronic Attack), By Platform (Space, Naval, Ground, and Airborne), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Electronic Warfare Market size was valued at USD 16.98 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 23.71 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.26% from 2022 to 2030.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=31731

Browse in-depth TOC on "Electronic Warfare Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Electronic Warfare Market Overview

The primary factors driving the market growth are the increasing technological advancements, integrating electronics in military equipment, and shifting multilayered defense systems. Modern military capabilities and fighters rely on electromagnetic spectra to communicate with commanders, understand the environment, make decisions, accurately identify and engage targets, and protect themselves from harm. This drives the need for electronic warfare systems worldwide to safeguard access and use of the spectrum from enemies and help military leaders maintain their strategic advantage on the modern battlefield, increasing the market growth of the Electronic Warfare Market.

In addition, due to regional conflicts and growing geopolitical tensions between countries, defense organizations in many countries are adopting innovative strategies to protect fighters from new threats. Apart from that, the increasing number of digital attacks and cybersecurity threats is driving the adoption of advanced surveillance, intelligence, and self-protection capabilities across the globe. In addition, researchers are focusing on developing self-defense systems that can detour homing missiles from aircraft and interfere with enemy radar; some of the innovative factors increase the market growth of the Electronic Warfare Market.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Lockheed Martin, Elbit Systems, Saab AB, Textron, Raytheon, L3 Technologies, Bae Systems, Thales Group, Boeing, and Israel Aerospace Industries.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Electronic Warfare Market On the basis of Capability, Platform, and Geography.

Electronic Warfare Market, By Capability

Electronic Support



Electronic Protection



Electronic Attack

Electronic Warfare Market, By Platform

Space



Naval



Ground



Airborne

Electronic Warfare Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Avionics Market By Product (Flight Control And Management System, Communication, Navigation And Surveillance Systems, Monitoring/Glass Cockpit), By Application (Commercial, Defense, UAV), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Smart Weapons Market By Product (Missiles, Munitions, Guided Projectiles), By Platform (Air, Naval, Land), By Technology (Laser Guidance, Infrared Guidance, Radar Guidance), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

E Bomb Market By Type (Nuclear and Non- Nuclear), By End-User Industry (Air Force, Army, and Navy), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Electronic Warfare Aircraft Market By Product (Electronic Attack, Electronic Protection, Electronic Warfare Support), By Application (Fighter Jets, Jet Powered Transport Aircraft, Turbo Props, Helicopters, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Top 9 Private Security Companies in the world: Future of security

Visualize Electronic Warfare Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research®

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

UK: +44 (753)-715-0008

APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Verified Market Research