Electromagnetic Interference (EMI) Shielding Market Size To Reach USD 9.69 Billion in 2028 | Reports and Data

Introduction of stringent environmental and EMC regulations against electromagnetic emissions from equipment is a key factor expected to drive market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 6.72 Billion in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.0%, Market Trends –Compliance with stringent EMC Requirements

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest report offered by Reports and Data, the Global Electromagnetic Interference (EMI) Shielding Market size is expected to exceed USD 9.69 Billion and register a revenue CAGR of 5.0% over the forecast period. Key factors such as increasing demand for a variety of advanced and smart consumer electronics goods and appliances, ongoing pilot projects and field trials to check viability of 5G technology, and increasing electromagnetic pollution are driving robust global EMI shielding market revenue growth currently.

Electromagnetic Interference (EMI) can disrupt functionality of equipment, electronic devices, and systems that are used in critical applications including military and aerospace electronics, medical devices and equipment, industrial equipment touch screens, consumer electronics and appliances, navigation and vehicular control and guidance systems, mass transit systems, and others. EMI can result in temporary disturbance, data losses, and also critical system failure.

Increasing implementation of government policies to minimize electromagnetic radiations in the environment is another factor prompting electronic product manufacturers to utilize conductive coatings and paints that offer advanced EMI shielding for non-metallic surfaces and plastics in telecommunication devices and equipment, smartphones and connected devices, consumer electronics, medical and military devices, and others. Rapidly increasing usage of devices connected to Wi-Fi and cellular networks across the globe is expected to continue to drive advancements in EMI shielding technologies and solutions, and support growth of the global EMI shielding market to a significant extent.

Some key findings from the report

Among the type segments, the tapes and laminates segment is expected to account for a significantly larger revenue share contribution to the global EMI shielding market during the forecast period. Tapes and laminates are widely used in applications requiring a reliable electrical contact, specifically for grounding, electromagnetic shielding, and charge draining. These tapes are used in electronic testing for designing, prototyping, and troubleshooting in various electronic devices and equipment. Some of the common applications of EMI shielding tapes and laminates include protection for computers, laptops cell phones, and Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) products and devices from electromagnetic interference.

Among the method segments, the radiation segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global EMI shielding market in 2020, which is expected to incline significantly over the forecast period. Robust revenue growth can be attributed to extensive deployment of EMI metal shielding for electronic/electrical device protection from radiation and interference. For instance, EMI shielding solutions are employed in hospitals to protect sensitive electrical equipment such as Electrocardiography (ECG) machines to protect and reduce the effects of radiation.

Asia Pacific market is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR during the forecast period, which can be attributed to factors such as rapidly surging demand for consumer electronic products and home appliances and rapid development of advanced cellular infrastructure in countries in the region. China , being a major manufacturing hub for various electronic devices, accounts for substantially high demand for EMI shielding. In addition, increasing investments by Electric Vehicle (EV) manufacturers in Japan for development of more advanced electric/hybrid vehicles and consumer electronic products and appliances is expected to support revenue growth of the Asia Pacific EMI shielding market to a significant extent over the forecast period.

Los Angeles -based Nanotech Energy Inc., which is a leading supplier of graphene, announced the launch of its proprietary EMI Armor Paint & Sheets and graphene powered coatings and films for EMI and RFI shielding, as well as heat management in early October 2020 .

Some major companies operating in the global EMI shielding market include:

Laird PLC

Chomerics

3M

RTP Company

ETS-Lindgren

Marktek Inc.

Tech-Etch Inc.

HEICO Corporation

Schaffner Group

Omega Shielding Products

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global EMI shielding market on the basis of type, method, industry, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

EMI Shielding Tapes & Laminates

Conductive Coatings and Paints

Metal Shielding Products

EMI Filters

Conductive Polymers

Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Radiation

Conduction

Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Consumer Electronics

Telecom and IT

Automotive

Healthcare

Defense and Aerospace

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



U.K.



Italy



France



BENELUX



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil



Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



U.A.E.



Israel



South Africa



Rest of MEA

