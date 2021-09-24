elago's line up of iPhone 13 cases

Silicone

iPhone 13 Mini | iPhone 13 | iPhone 13 Pro | iPhone 13 Pro Max

The elago Silicone case is a classic and fan favorite. These cases have a soft touch with great grip and protection! The elago Silicone case is available in colors including white, lovely pink, mint, purple, black, stone, nightglow blue, orange, hot pink, red, midnight green, and jean indigo!

MagSafe Silicone

iPhone 13 Mini | iPhone 13 | iPhone 13 Pro | iPhone 13 Pro Max

The elago MagSafe Silicone case is just like the classic Silicone Case but with a strong magnet that allows you to charge with the Apple MagSafe charger!

Hybrid

iPhone 13 Mini | iPhone 13 | iPhone 13 Pro | iPhone 13 Pro Max

The elago Hybrid case is a mix of polycarbonate and TPU that offers full coverage protection from everyday use! The camera guard provides an extra layer of protection for your incredible cameras. This case is smudge free and is anti-yellowing.

Glide

iPhone 13 Mini | iPhone 13 | iPhone 13 Pro | iPhone 13 Pro Max

The elago Glide case is back! This case has a frosted/transparent back with a colored accent! This case adds a splash of color to a simple case and is perfect for anyone who loves a color blocked design! The elago Glide cases for the iphone 13 will be available in a variety of colors!

Pebble

iPhone 13 Mini | iPhone 13 | iPhone 13 Pro | iPhone 13 Pro Max

The elago Pebble case is a textured case with special coating mixed in real stone with paint giving it a unique look and feel!

Urban Clear

iPhone 13 Mini | iPhone 13 | iPhone 13 Pro | iPhone 13 Pro Max

The elago Urban Clear case is an upgraded simple clear case! This case was designed to be slim while still providing great grip. This case features a rounded design to make your iphone feel more natural in your hand. It includes a striped pattern on the inside giving it a cool looking effect. There's nothing plain about this case!

Armor

iPhone 13 Mini | iPhone 13 | iPhone 13 Pro | iPhone 13 Pro Max

The elago Armor case is the new everyday carry case that you need! This case is strong and tough while still slim. The sleek style doesn't sacrifice protection and is made from TPU.

Get your cases now on Amazon!

elago is a design company first and foremost. Their moto is "simple sophistication" because they create products that are useful and aesthetic. All of their designs are created in-house from scratch which ensures that the product you get is detail oriented and works perfectly.

elago started in San Diego, CA in 2002 and has received numerous international design awards including Spark Awards and reddot awards.

Available on:

Amazon (UK and EU shipping):

www.amazon.co.uk/elago

www.amazon.de/elago

www.amazon.it/elago

www.amazon.fr/elago

www.amazon.es/elago

Amazon (AU and MX shipping):

www.amazon.com.au/elago

www.amazon.com.mx/elago

Instagram:

@elago_official @elago.uk @elago.de @elago.it @elago.fr @elago.es @elago.au @elago.mx

Contact:

haein.lee@elago.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1634130/iphone13_set_2435.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1634131/iPhone13_set_2394.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1249481/elago_Logo.jpg



Related Links

https://www.elago.com



SOURCE elago