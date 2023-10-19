Egyptian Ambassador to China: BRI offers vision for the development of all countries

BEIJING, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from China.org.cn:

Ten years after the launch of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), the strategic partnership between China and Egypt has flourished, yielding substantial results in practical cooperation. Assem Hanafi, the Egyptian Ambassador to China, stated, "The Belt and Road Initiative is of great significance, offering a vision for the development of not just China, but also other countries in the 21st century."

Discussing the importance of the BRI to Egypt, Ambassador Hanafi remarked, "Egypt was among the countries that actively engaged in this initiative from the outset. Within this framework, Egypt has initiated numerous major projects."

Major undertakings in Egypt, among them, the Suez Canal Economic Zone (TEDA Cooperation Zone), the Central Business District development in the suburbs of Cairo, the large construction project in the Mediterranean coastal city of El-Alamein, the light rail system linking Cairo and its outskirts, and the green transition and renewable energy initiatives under the sustainable development framework, have been well-received by the Egyptian populace.

Ambassador Hanafi expressed appreciation for Chinese companies operating in Egypt and urged more of them to invest and start business there. "Egypt's strategic location, proximate to African, Arab, and European markets, offers a distinct advantage for Chinese investors and businesses. They can tap into the expansive Egyptian market and also leverage it as a gateway to the other markets I've mentioned."

Discussing cultural and tourism exchanges between the two countries, Ambassador Hanafi observed, "I am delighted to see an increasing number of Chinese tourists visiting Egypt and returning with fond memories. He recommended attractions such as the Egyptian Museum in Cairo, the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization, and Sharm El Sheikh and Hurghada along the Red Sea coast, among others. He added, "There are now many direct flights between China and Egypt, greatly facilitating cultural and tourism exchanges between the two countries."

Since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1956, the relationship between China and Egypt has consistently deepened and solidified, reaching the best ever level by the establishment of a comprehensive strategic partnership in 2014. Ambassador Hanafi expressed his commitment, along with his entire embassy staff, to further promote Sino-Egyptian relations and friendship.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of launch of the Belt and Road Initiative. Over the past decade, the initiative has become a significant platform for international cooperation. The third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation was held in Beijing on October 17-18, with representatives from over 150 countries and 30-plus international organizations in attendance.

