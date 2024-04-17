eFuse Market worth $674 million by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- eFuse Market is expected to reach USD 674 million by 2029 from USD 557 million in 2024 at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The growing requirement for advanced circuit protection in a variety of high-tech industries is driving up demand for eFuses globally. eFuses are being integrated by end users such as servers, hard disc drives (HDD), and solid-state drives (SSD) in order to protect against power anomalies in data centres, automobile electronics, and consumer electronics. System reliability is improved by the availability of eFuses in varieties like auto-retry and latching, which allow customised protection mechanisms. Compact design needs of contemporary electronic devices are met by packaged kinds such as Thin Shrink Small Outline Package (TSSOP), Dual Flat No Leads (DFN), Quad Flat No Leads (QFN), and Small Outline No Lead (SON), which allow for flexible integration into a variety of applications.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=157236196

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $557 million Estimated Value by 2029 $674 million Growth Rate Poised to Grow at a CAGR of 3.9% Largest Market Asia Pacific Market Size Available for 2022-2029 Forecast Period 2024–2029 Forecast Units Value (USD) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered End User, Type, Package Type, Application, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Key Market Opportunities Reduced effort in complying with safety standards Key Market Drivers Growing applications of high voltage architecture in electric vehicles

Solid State drives, by application, is expected to be the largest-growing segment during the forecast period.

Based on application, the eFuse Market has been split into up to solid state drives, hard disk drives, servers and data centres equipment, automotive electronics and other application. The solid state drives segment is expected to be the largest growing segment because solid state drives are becoming more and more used in data centres, enterprise storage, and consumer gadgets due to their advantages over traditional hard disc drives in terms of speed, dependability, and energy economy. eFuses prolong the life of solid state drives and improve data integrity by offering crucial protection against overcurrent and short circuits. The need for eFuses in solid state drives rises in tandem with the need for quicker, more dependable storage solutions, particularly in high-performance computing applications.

The latched segment, by type, is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.

This report segments the eFuse Market based on the type as, auto retry and latched. The latched segment is expected to be the fastest-growing in the eFuse Market due to its ability to provide persistent protection by remaining in an off state after a fault until manually reset. This feature is crucial for applications requiring high safety standards and minimal downtime, such as in automotive electronics, industrial systems, and critical IT infrastructure. The latched mechanism ensures a robust response to overcurrent conditions, significantly enhancing system reliability and safety.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region in the eFuse Industry.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region for the eFuse Market due to several key factors. Firstly, it houses several rapidly developing economies with booming electronics, automotive, and telecommunications sectors, all of which extensively use eFuses for circuit protection. Secondly, the region is a global manufacturing hub for electronic devices and components, leading to a high demand for eFuses in production processes. Additionally, governments in Asia Pacific are heavily investing in digital infrastructure and renewable energy projects, further driving the demand for sophisticated circuit protection solutions. Finally, the growing consumer electronics market in countries like China, India, and South Korea contributes significantly to the region's dominance.

The eFuse Market is served by a mix of large international players with global operational presence and local players with a strong domestic supply network. Analog Devices, Inc. (US), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (US), Microchip Technology (US) and Qorvo, Inc. (US) are the market leaders in the EFuse Market. These companies use strategies such as acquisitions, sales contracts, product launches, partnerships to increase their market share.

