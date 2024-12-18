Dubai Police Team Triumphs at KuCoin Sponsored 2024 Dubai Open Gov Padel Cup

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 Open Padel Cup for Government Institutions, proudly sponsored by KuCoin, concluded successfully at the Just Padel - Mina Rashid on Dec 15th. The event witnessed competitions among various government departments, showcasing exceptional skill and sportsmanship.

Prior to the competition, a special luncheon sponsored by KuCoin took place from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM in the VIP lounge at Just Padel. During the luncheon, representatives from Dubai Sports Council, KuCoin, and the media engaged in meaningful conversations.

This remarkable tournament took place over three exciting days, with the final day of the champion match on Sunday. This year's tournament saw the participation of 50 governmental sectors, turning the event into a spectacular showcase of talent and camaraderie. The final matches were intense, with the winning team crowned amidst cheers and celebration. KuCoin, alongside officials from the Dubai Sports Council, presented the awards to the victors as title sponsor, celebrating their outstanding achievements.

The collaboration between KuCoin and the Dubai Sports Council has been highly praised by government officials. They expressed gratitude for KuCoin's support in promoting a healthy lifestyle and sports within the community. "The DSC is proud to partner with KuCoin, whose support as the title sponsor has been instrumental in making this event a success. Events like these showcase the exceptional talent within our community and inspire a culture of fitness, excellence, and camaraderie," remarked by Imran Aljasmi, Director of Communication and Public Relation of DSC.

The successful partnership highlights KuCoin's ongoing commitment to the Dubai market and its dedication to fostering community relations through sports.

This event marks another significant milestone in KuCoin's series of upcoming campaigns in Dubai, emphasizing its long-term commitment to supporting local initiatives and enhancing the vibrant community life in the region.

About KuCoin

Founded in 2017, KuCoin is one of the pioneering and most globally recognized technology platforms supporting digital economies, built on a robust foundation of cutting-edge blockchain infrastructure, liquidity solutions, and an exceptional user experience. With a connected user base exceeding 37 million worldwide, KuCoin offers comprehensive digital asset solutions across wallets, trading, wealth management, payments, research, ventures, and AI-powered bots. KuCoin has garnered accolades such as "Best Crypto Apps & Exchanges" by Forbes and has been recognized among the "Top 50 Global Unicorns" by Hurun in 2024. These recognitions reflect its commitment to user-centric principles and core values, which include integrity, accountability, collaboration, and a relentless pursuit of excellence.

