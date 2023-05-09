dsm-firmenich launches as innovators in nutrition, health, and beauty

KAISERAUGST, Switzerland and HEERLEN, Netherlands, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- dsm-firmenich is excited to confirm the successful merger of DSM and Firmenich and the resulting launch of a new company that brings together one of the largest innovation and creation communities in nutrition, health, and beauty. With a nearly 30,000 strong team and unparalleled capabilities built on more than a century of cutting-edge science, dsm-firmenich will be a trailblazer in the reinvention, manufacturing, and combination of vital nutrients, flavors, and fragrances.

Combining the essential, desirable, and sustainable

By creatively applying proven science and drawing on data-driven innovation capabilities as well as exceptional standards of operational excellence, dsm-firmenich seeks to tackle the tension between what society needs, what people individually want, and what the planet demands in the areas of nutrition, health, and beauty. By working closely together with customers to create what is essential for life as well as desirable for consumers yet simultaneously more sustainable for the planet, dsm-firmenich is poised to bring progress to life for billions of people around the world.

Geraldine Matchett and Dimitri de Vreeze, Co-CEOs of dsm-firmenich, commented: "Today marks a new beginning for us all that is the culmination of more than a century of ground-breaking science from two great companies. dsm-firmenich now stands out as a category of one, uniquely working at the intersection between what people individually want and what we collectively need, without costing the Earth. After all, what is essential has limited impact if it is not desirable, and that impact is not positive if it is not sustainable. And sustainable things that people don't want or need don't help much! We are truly global, built on an incredible foundation of proven world-class science with the broadest portfolio of nutrients, flavors, and fragrances. We are delighted to embark on this journey together as a single force for good as innovators in nutrition, health, and beauty."

Structured for success

dsm-firmenich is organized in four distinct high-performing businesses, rooted in complementary world-class scientific research and manufacturing excellence. Together they are uniquely positioned to help our customers realize their ambitions and address evolving consumer needs and wants.

Perfumery & Beauty creates superior scents with proven benefits – always with the consumer in mind. Creating fragrances that smell amazing and make people feel even better, using the best and largest palette of natural, synthetic, and biotech ingredients.

creates superior scents with proven benefits – always with the consumer in mind. Creating fragrances that smell amazing and make people feel even better, using the best and largest palette of natural, synthetic, and biotech ingredients. Taste, Texture & Health helps customers create food and beverage products that are delicious, nutritious, affordable, and sustainable. Providing enjoyment and nourishment for consumers, business success for customers, and better health for people and planet.

helps customers create food and beverage products that are delicious, nutritious, affordable, and sustainable. Providing enjoyment and nourishment for consumers, business success for customers, and better health for people and planet. Health, Nutrition & Care provides people a way to look after their health by adding critical nutrients to diet. Driving medical innovation forward, speeding up recovery, and enhancing quality of life.

provides people a way to look after their health by adding critical nutrients to diet. Driving medical innovation forward, speeding up recovery, and enhancing quality of life. Animal Nutrition & Health delivers healthy animal proteins efficiently and sustainably, harnessing power of data to make animal farming practices more sustainable, productive, and transparent.

Delivering for all stakeholders

dsm-firmenich is a purpose-led company where people and planet as well as financial success are at the core of its strategy. As a company formed of two growth companies that are also global sustainability leaders, dsm-firmenich is determined to keep growing its positive impact and keep raising the bar in helping to tackle climate change, protect nature, and care for people all along the value chain. Working together with customers and partners, the company strives to tackle the challenges of today and tomorrow while making a positive difference for the planet, and enhancing the lives of millions.

A new name and identity

To mark the launch of the new company, dsm-firmenich has revealed a new brand that captures the spirit of bringing two iconic organizations together in a merger of equals. The brand reflects the company's purpose and values, and is the expression of a shared identity. The brand symbolizes the company's mission to combine what is essential for life, desirable for consumers, and more sustainable for the planet. The purpose of dsm-firmenich is to bring progress to life, together with customers and partners, to achieve positive change and make a difference in the world.

Geraldine Matchett and Dimitri de Vreeze, Co-CEOs of dsm-firmenich, added: "We honor the legacy of DSM and Firmenich by taking the best of both companies in creating a fresh, new identity. It's lively. It's vibrant. It's led by our purpose. Just like dsm-firmenich. This is the beginning of an exciting new time for our employees, our customers, and our partners as we go above and beyond in shaping a positive future for all and as we bring progress to life."

Following the successful completion of the merger, Geraldine Matchett has decided this is the right time to further her career elsewhere and will move on, as of September 1, in full alignment and with the thanks of the Board of Directors. Dimitri de Vreeze will be the dsm-firmenich CEO.

About dsm-firmenich

As innovators in nutrition, health, and beauty, dsm-firmenich reinvents, manufactures, and combines vital nutrients, flavors, and fragrances for the world's growing population to thrive. With our comprehensive range of solutions, with natural and renewable ingredients and renowned science and technology capabilities, we work to create what is essential for life, desirable for consumers, and more sustainable for the planet. dsm-firmenich is a Swiss-Dutch company, listed on the Euronext Amsterdam, with operations in almost 60 countries and revenues of more than €12 billion. With a diverse, worldwide team of nearly 30,000 employees, we bring progress to life™ every day, everywhere, for billions of people.

