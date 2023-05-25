DSM-Firmenich AG announces the successful placement of c. 6.7 million existing DSM-Firmenich ordinary shares through an accelerated bookbuild offering for a total amount of €733 million

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES (INCLUDING ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES AND THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA), CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH PUBLICATION, RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTIONS WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW

KAISERAUGST, Switzerland and HEERLEN, Netherlands, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As announced on May 24, 2023, DSM-Firmenich AG (the "Company" or DSM-Firmenich) launched the sale of up to 6,696,477 existing DSM-Firmenich ordinary shares through an accelerated bookbuild offering of shares (the "Share Placement").

The Company hereby announces that it has raised total proceeds of €733 million following the sale of 6,696,477 existing DSM-Firmenich ordinary shares to institutional investors, representing approximately 2.5% of DSM-Firmenich's share capital, at a price of €109.50 per share. The book was multiple times oversubscribed.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Share Placement to fund the cash consideration payable by the Company in relation to the buy-out procedure in accordance with Dutch law that the Company commenced in order to acquire the DSM ordinary shares that have not been tendered in the voluntary public exchange offer launched by the Company for all the issued and outstanding DSM ordinary shares. The results of this exchange offer were announced by the Company on May 1, 2023.

Closing and settlement of the Share Placement is expected to occur on May 29, 2023.

Joint Global Coordinators

Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE, ABN AMRO Bank N.V. (in cooperation with ODDO BHF SCA), and J.P. Morgan Securities plc are acting as joint global coordinators in connection with the Share Placement (the "Joint Global Coordinators").

For more information, please contact:

Media: Investors: media@dsm-firmenich.com investors@dsm-firmenich.com

About DSM-Firmenich

As innovators in nutrition, health, and beauty, DSM-Firmenich reinvents, manufactures, and combines vital nutrients, flavors, and fragrances for the world's growing population to thrive. With our comprehensive range of solutions, with natural and renewable ingredients and renowned science and technology capabilities, we work to create what is essential for life, desirable for consumers, and more sustainable for the planet. DSM-Firmenich is a Swiss-Dutch company, listed on the Euronext Amsterdam, with operations in almost 60 countries and revenues of more than €12 billion. With a diverse, worldwide team of nearly 30,000 employees, we bring progress to life™ every day, everywhere, for billions of people. For further information, please see http://www.dsm-firmenich.com/

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation 596/2014).

