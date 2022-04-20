DSM announces sale of Protective Materials business

HEERLEN, Netherlands, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal DSM, a global purpose-led science-based company, today announces that it has reached an agreement to sell its Protective Materials business to Avient Corporation for an Enterprise Value of €1.44 billion.

The proposed transaction includes all of DSM's Protective Materials activities, chiefly consisting of Dyneema®, the world's strongest fiber, and follows DSM's announcement that it was reviewing strategic options in September 2021. The business represented €335 million of DSM's total annual net sales and €105 million of DSM's total EBITDA for 2021. DSM expects to receive €1.33 billion net in cash following closing, after transaction costs and capital gains tax.

The transaction will create a business with considerable growth synergies that will benefit customers as well as employees of DSM Protective Materials as Avient helps the business deliver on its outstanding potential. Completion of the transaction, which is subject to the customary conditions and approvals, is expected in H2, 2022.

Geraldine Matchett and Dimitri de Vreeze, Co-CEOs of Royal DSM, commented: "Dyneema®'s discovery by DSM scientists in the 1960s has resulted in a great business and a brand that is leading the development of ultra-strong bio-based and circular materials. This agreement is a testimony to the contribution of employees worldwide over the decades. The transaction is strategically attractive for all parties and in line with our accelerated journey towards becoming a focused Health, Nutrition & Bioscience company. We know Avient will be a good owner of this business, for the colleagues working there and for the benefit of customers around the world."

Robert M. Patterson, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Avient Corporation, commented: "We are very pleased to have reached agreement to acquire DSM Protective Materials and lead this exceptional business into the future. We are eager to continue investing in innovation and sustainable solutions, further accelerating the remarkable impact and possibilities of the business and Dyneema® brand. To the DSM Protective Materials employees, we look forward to you joining our team, which is proudly a certified Great Place to Work®."

DSM will provide re-stated figures for its Materials cluster at its Q1 results in May 2022.

About DSM Protective Materials

DSM Protective Materials produces Dyneema®, the world's strongest fiber™, which is 15 times stronger than steel on a weight-for-weight basis, 40% stronger than aramid, yet light enough to float on water. These characteristics make it suitable for a wide range of critical applications including personal protection, workwear, sports apparel, outdoor equipment, ropes and slings, synthetic chains, and nets for the aquaculture and renewable energy sector.

DSM

Royal DSM is a global, purpose-led company in Health, Nutrition & Bioscience, applying science to improve the health of people, animals and the planet. DSM's purpose is to create brighter lives for all. DSM's products and solutions address some of the world's biggest challenges while simultaneously creating economic, environmental and societal value for all its stakeholders – customers, employees, shareholders, and society at large. The company was founded in 1902 and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam. More information can be found at www.dsm.com.

Or find us on:

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/DSMcompany

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/DSM

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/3108

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/user/dsmcompany

For more information

DSM Media Relations Gareth Mead tel. +31 (0) 45 5782420 email media.contacts@dsm.com DSM Investor Relations Dave Huizing tel. +31 (0) 45 5782864 email investor.relations@dsm.com

Forward-looking statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to DSM's future (financial) performance and position. Such statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections of DSM and information currently available to the company. DSM cautions readers that such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and therefore it should be understood that many factors can cause actual performance and position to differ materially from these statements. DSM has no obligation to update the statements contained in this press release, unless required by law. The English language version of the press release is leading.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/329419/dsm_logo.jpg

The content and accuracy of news releases published on this site and/or distributed by PR Newswire or its partners are the sole responsibility of the originating company or organisation. Whilst every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of our services, such releases are not actively monitored or reviewed by PR Newswire or its partners and under no circumstances shall PR Newswire or its partners be liable for any loss or damage resulting from the use of such information. All information should be checked prior to publication.

SOURCE Royal DSM