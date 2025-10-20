dsb.net UK Announces Leadership and Invests in Growth with Support from Darwin CX

LONDON, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- dsb.net UK, part of the Darwin CX Group, is entering an exciting new phase of growth. The company is expanding its leadership team, investing in technology, and sharpening its focus on delivering smarter, faster, and more effective customer experiences within recurring revenue businesses.

Darwin CX's recent investment in the dsb Group gives the UK business even greater resources to scale and innovate. The goal is simple: to stay fit for purpose in a changing media market and help clients achieve stronger results, faster.

"The UK is a key strategic market for Darwin CX," said Cary Zel, President of Darwin CX. "By uniting our North American and UK teams under one vision, we're building a truly global platform. This collaboration ensures best practices are shared across regions—strengthening outcomes for every client we serve."

To lead this next phase, Cary Zel will now also oversee dsb.net UK, bringing the UK and North American teams together under one mission. Danny Millward will take on the role of Managing Director, ensuring continuity for clients and driving growth day-to-day. Laurence Kite has been promoted to Head of Client Success, focusing on stronger partnerships, measurable results, and consistent client satisfaction.

"We're thrilled to have Danny build upon DSB's legacy of success as we move publishers to the modern Darwin platform," added Zel. "With Danny's leadership and the UK team's expertise, we're well positioned to accelerate innovation and deliver even more value to our clients."

"These changes show how committed we are to our clients and teams in the UK," said Danny Millward. "We're growing, we're investing, and we're building the tools and talent to deliver even more value to our customers."

That commitment includes the upcoming launch of SmartConfig, a breakthrough innovation set to redefine campaign migration, setup, and management across the industry.

"SmartConfig is a game changer," said Millward. "It eliminates manual migration by reading your existing setup, rebuilding it automatically on Darwin CX, and getting you live in record time. It's faster, smarter, and error-free—helping clients launch with confidence and scale effortlessly."

SmartConfig is just one example of how dsb.net and Darwin CX are pushing boundaries to make things simpler, faster, and more reliable for clients worldwide.

As part of this evolution, dsb.net founder and Managing Director Angus Chenevix Trench will retire at the end of 2025 after 16 years of dedicated leadership. His vision and passion built the strong foundation that allows dsb.net UK to grow with confidence.

"This next chapter is about progress," said Zel. "We're investing in people, technology, and client success to make sure our customers can move faster and achieve more."



About dsb

dsb .net UK is a full service customer management operation and part of the dsb Group, a Germany-based leader in subscription and customer management services. Together with Darwin CX, dsb delivers innovative solutions across Europe, helping clients streamline operations, harness data, and build stronger customer relationships.

About Darwin CX

Darwin CX provides next-generation subscription management and customer experience solutions for publishers, media companies, and membership organizations worldwide. Leveraging AI-driven insights and a highly flexible platform, Darwin CX helps organizations engage audiences, optimize revenue, and scale with ease.

Media inquiries and requests for further details on Darwin CX's investment in customer success and dsb.net UK's leadership transition can be directed to Cary Zel at cary.zel@darwin.cx.

