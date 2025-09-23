Darwin CX and dsb Accelerate DACH Region Growth with New Hires and Loyalty Innovation

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Toronto-based Darwin CX, a leading SaaS-based subscription management platform, and its Neckarsulm-based subsidiary dsb, are strengthening their presence in the DACH region with new hires and major loyalty program launches.

To meet growing demand, the companies have expanded their teams with seven seasoned professionals in Germany, introducing dedicated Customer Success and Managed Services groups focused on helping clients maximize the Darwin CX platform.

The companies also helped launch Friends by FUNKE, a new subscriber club from FUNKE Mediengruppe, one of Germany's leading media groups. The program features a tiered loyalty system (Bronze, Silver, Gold) that rewards subscribers the longer they stay, while offering exclusive content, competitions, and partner discounts. With direct integration into FUNKE's magazine shop, the program enhances the reader experience and creates new opportunities to win back former subscribers.

"With Friends by FUNKE, we're strengthening our relationship with readers by rewarding loyalty in a very meaningful way," said Andreas Klinkmann, General Sales Manager for FUNKE Medien National Brands. "This program gives us new opportunities to engage subscribers and offers added values - an important strategic step in our future subscription model."

Building on this momentum, dsb emphasized the role of technology in bringing these kinds of loyalty programs to life. "These milestones show what's possible when leading brands pair vision with execution," said Alex Münch, CEO dsb. "We're proud to be the technology partner behind some of Germany's most innovative loyalty programs."

About Darwin CX

Darwin CX provides next-generation subscription management and customer experience solutions for publishers, media companies, and membership organizations worldwide. Leveraging AI-driven insights and a highly flexible platform, Darwin CX helps organizations engage audiences, optimize revenue, and scale with ease.

About dsb

dsb is a Germany-based leader in subscription and customer management services. Together with Darwin CX, dsb delivers innovative solutions across Europe, helping clients streamline operations, harness data, and build stronger customer relationships.

About FUNKE Media Group

FUNKE Media Group is one of Germany's leading media companies, reaching millions of readers through its diverse portfolio of newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms. With a strong focus on innovation and customer engagement, FUNKE combines trusted journalism with forward-looking subscription and loyalty initiatives.

