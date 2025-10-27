Darwin CX's Evolve 2025 Hamburg Event Exceeds Capacity by 30% as Publishers Embrace Modernization

HAMBURG, Germany, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Darwin CX, the Canadian-born leader in customer experience and subscription management software for media companies, pairs global expertise with a distinct Canadian edge and a strong European footprint through its partnership with dsb. Its upcoming Evolve 2025 event, themed "Accelerating Modernization. Protecting the Journey.", has sold out and surpassed capacity by more than 30%, reflecting growing momentum among European publishers to modernize and innovate.

Held on 29 October 2025 at Faktory Hammerbrooklyn, the conference brings together senior executives and digital leaders from across the DACH region and the UK. The event's rapid sell-out highlights how urgently media organizations are addressing modernization, audience engagement, and sustainable growth.

Darwin CX's close collaboration with dsb, its long-standing European partner in digital transformation and subscription management, reflects the shared commitment to helping publishers modernize their technology foundations.

"Evolve Hamburg sold out faster than we imagined, which says a lot about where the industry is right now," said Alex Münch, CEO dsb. "Publishers are not just talking about modernization anymore. They are ready to act, and they want solutions that deliver measurable results."

Unlike traditional conferences, Evolve 2025 is a working session focused on real-world insights and immediate outcomes. Participants will explore new approaches to monetization, AI adoption, and digital transformation.

The program features inspiring keynotes from CEO Liam Lynch and CTO & Co-Founder Michael Smith, who will unveil the Darwin CX product roadmap for 2026 and share what's next for publishers embracing transformation. Attendees will hear real success stories from leading clients and take part in expert-led sessions covering AI in media, digital sovereignty, modern paywalls, and seamless migration strategies. The day concludes with a Customer Awards Ceremony and networking reception, celebrating the innovators shaping the future of European publishing.

"The response shows there is real demand for modernization that works in practice," said Olaf Bendt, Managing Director at Fly by Darwin CX. "Publishers want to move faster and partner with technology providers who understand their world."

The surge of interest around Evolve Hamburg confirms Darwin CX's position as a trusted partner for publishers looking to modernize systems, grow audiences, and protect what makes their brands strong.

About Darwin CX

Darwin CX provides next-generation subscription management and customer experience solutions for publishers, media companies, and membership organizations worldwide. Leveraging AI-driven insights and a highly flexible platform, Darwin CX helps organizations engage audiences, optimize revenue, and scale with ease.

