Dreame's Black Friday Sale Arrives Early

LONDON, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreame Technology , a pioneer of innovative household appliances, has announced the launch of its early Black Friday sale, with the company offering unmissable deals between the 1st and 7th of November.

Whether you're looking to treat yourself or get ahead on Christmas shopping this Black Friday, these offers are the best way to get your hands on Dreame's smart home appliances for less.

Dreame X40 Ultra Complete (Was £1,299, now £1,149)

Equipped with Dreame's latest core technologies, the X40 Ultra Complete offers exceptional cleaning efficiency in even the tightest spaces around the home. It features an extendable side brush, which moves in sync with the mop and main brush, separating wet and dry cleaning.

With Dreame's MopExtend™ RoboSwing Technology, the robot vacuum can remove dirt from under low furniture and in hard-to-reach corners, as deep as 4cm. It also has 12,000Pa Vormax™ Suction, swiftly lifting debris with fewer passes on hard floors and carpets. Available with an anti-tangle TriCut brush, the X40 Ultra Complete prevents clogs, making your cleaning routine easier and more efficient.

For improved versatility, the X40 Ultra Complete can auto-lift mops to 10.5mm and protect carpets from moisture. Additionally, you can create detailed 4-level maps with this robot vacuum, planning efficient cleaning routes and intelligently identifying and avoiding over 120 types of objects.

The Dreame X40 Ultra Complete has an automated cleaning station, which includes an auto washboard cleaning system to reduce stains and remove any odours on the mop pads.

Dreame L40 Ultra Complete (Was £999, now £899)

Dreame's newest flagship robotic vacuum features the latest MopExtend™ RoboSwing Technology, which enables the L40 Ultra Complete to analyse complex living environments and determine when and where the mops can be used most effectively. This technology also detects edges and corners using a position-sensitive sensor that automatically expands the range of the mops by up to 4cm.

The L40 Ultra has an outstanding suction power of 11,000Pa, effectively removing animal hair, dust, and debris. Combined with the Anti-Tangle TriCut Brush, this performance enables faster and better cleaning results in fewer passes. The innovative dirt detection function, supported by an RGB AI camera, allows the L40 Ultra Complete to independently detect dirt on the floor and adjust its performance accordingly.

The robot vacuum is equipped with a fully automated, multifunctional base station that manages routine tasks efficiently, providing a hands-free cleaning experience. After completing its work, the L40 Ultra returns to its station, where it independently cleans the mops with 65-degree water and blow-dries them with warm air for two hours to prevent unpleasant odours. The washboard also cleans itself to avoid stain residue, with its optimised design preventing water pollution and increasing cleaning efficiency.

Dreame L20 Ultra Complete (Was £849, now £649)

The L20 Ultra Complete is equipped with Dreame's most advanced and powerful suction system with 7,000Pa Vormax™ Suction, as well as MopExtend™ Technology. Utilising a position sensitive detector to identify edges and corners, this technology automatically extends the mops to reach tight spaces around the home for deeper, closer cleaning. Intelligent algorithms also help the L20 Ultra Complete to navigate complex home environments to know when, where, and how it should best extend and retract its mops.

Dreame's DuoScrub™ Mopping System deploys two high-speed rotary mops that scrub stubborn dirt and spills under pressure, preventing messes from lingering in your living space. It operates quietly with a liftable rubber brush and a fan motor that automatically closes.

The L20 Ultra Complete also features Pathfinder™ Smart Navigation, an AI-driven obstacle avoidance system and 3D structured light to learn about your home, identify 55 different types of obstacles, and plan how to clean more effectively. With a built-in LED, the robot vacuum can clean efficiently in dim spaces and dark rooms.

Dreame D10 Plus (Was £279, now £229)

With the D10 Plus' auto-empty function, you can enjoy 45 days of hands-free cleaning as the robot vacuum quietly empties its dustbin in just seconds to minimise disruption and maximise cleaning time. Dreame's DualBoost technology provides efficient dust collection by blowing and suction via two air circulation paths to take in the dirt, remove odours and prevent clogging.

The robot vacuum also boasts 4,000Pa suction power that can be automatically adjusted for different flooring types with a main brush roller design combined for deep, effective cleaning. With a 5,200mAh large-capacity battery, the D10 Plus can cover more space on a single charge for maximum coverage and convenience.

The D10 Plus can also accurately map your home in as little as 8 minutes, avoiding obstacles for effective, efficient cleaning. Using the LiDAR navigation and SLAM algorithm, it scans an 8-metre radius to create dynamic maps and intelligent route planning.

With more deals to come this Black Friday, please visit the Dreame UK website for more information: https://dreamestore.co.uk/products/

About Dreame Technology

Dreame Technology was founded in 2017 as an innovative consumer products company focused on smart home appliances with the vision of improving lives through technology. Today, the company has created a series of core inventions with more than 150 core patents, such as the high-speed motor, monocular machine vision, SLAM (simultaneous localisation and mapping), and multi-cone cyclone separation.