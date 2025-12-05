Dreame Technology Recognized on Fast Company's List of Brands That Matter

The awards recognize brands that achieve cultural significance and deep customer connections.

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreame Technology (Dreame) is proud to announce its inclusion in Fast Company's annual Brands That Matter list in the Global category. The list honors brands and individuals that go beyond acquiring customers — they resonate deeply with people and communities in a profound way. Through innovative branding and marketing, these companies and nonprofits have established meaningful relevance and cultural impact. The full list can be found on fastcompany.com and in the upcoming Winter print edition hitting newsstands beginning December 16, 2025.

"Being selected to Brands That Matter is meaningful to us because it recognizes value created in everyday life," said Yu Hao, CEO and Founder of Dreame. "For Dreame, technology is not only about solving tasks; it's about improving experiences and building genuine connections with users. We appreciate the trust of 30 million families whose feedback propels us to drive innovation with technology and remain focused on diverse, personalized needs."

"We're thrilled to recognize this diverse group of honorees and highlight the work of exceptional marketing leaders," said Brendan Vaughan, Fast Company's editor-in-chief. "What unites brands is their dedication and ingenuity in forging authentic audience relationships through work that resonates in culture."

Brands That Matter honors brands that demonstrate social value, positive impact on users and communities, and cultural resonance, recognizing those with leadership in innovation, market adaptability and distinctiveness. Since 2021, the series has showcased brands from large multinationals to rising innovators for the "truly important" impact they make.

Dreame's recognition highlights the core of its brand philosophy: deploying technology to solve real-world challenges, earning consumer trust through thoughtful localization rather than uniform global rollouts, and telling human-centered stories grounded in everyday experience — all while building with long-term responsibility in mind.

With insights flowing from over 120 markets, Dreame follows a "one-country, one-plan" approach that combines local preferences into product experience and design.

In Europe, aligning with Europeans' emotional bond with sustainable living, Dreame's smart lawnmowers blend gardening efficiency with ecological stewardship, evolving into icons of eco-conscious lifestyles.

In North America, the Dreame H15 Pro CarpeFlex introduces a first-of-its-kind carpet cleaning solution for wet and dry vacuums, allowing users to switch between carpet and hard floors simply by swapping the roller brush. Its composite carpet brush — featuring rubber strips and soft bristles — delivers vacuum-level dry carpet pickup by deeply loosening embedded debris while gently sweeping away surface dust, while MistLock Dust Control uses a fine mist to bind dust on contact and direct it into the used-water tank for cleaner disposal.

To better serve households with extensive carpeted areas — common across Europe, North America, and the Middle East — Dreame has tailored its "mop removal" feature specifically for carpet lovers. This design automatically retracts the mop to prevent carpets from getting wet and soiled. Dreame's robot vacuums have now reached a new milestone in global market share, claiming the No. 1 in robot vacuum market share across 18 countries.

Dreame's brand messaging centers on creating 'real-life value' by showcasing authentic local stories and use cases. Dreame's brand messaging centers on creating 'real-life value' by showcasing authentic local stories and use cases. This approach, combined with localized operations, fueled exceptional performance. We achieved remarkable, multi-fold year-over-year growth on our Direct-to-Consumer sites in key markets like Southwest Europe and North America. This success was propelled by a strategy that blended emotional storytelling with value proposition — for instance, in Germany, the "Reclaim Time for Family" campaign, rooted in local lifestyle insights, effectively boosted brand awareness and sales.

From customizing product experiences for individual markets to investing in operational efficiency and circular initiatives, Dreame remains focused on a clear mission: using technology-driven innovation to give families everywhere more time, greater comfort, and lasting peace of mind.

About Dreame Technology

Established in 2017, Dreame Technology is an innovative consumer product company that focuses on smart home cleaning appliances with the vision to empower lives through technology. Follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok and Twitter . For more information, visit https://global.dreametech.com/

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow business publication Inc. For more information, please visit fastcompany.com .

