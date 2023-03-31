Dr. Pradeep Sethi of Eugenix Hair Sciences chosen scientific director at the prestigious 6th World FUE Institute 2023 Workshop in Thailand

- India on the cusp of becoming global capital of Hair Transplant

BANGKOK, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hair loss is a common problem that affects millions of people worldwide. Fortunately, advancements in technology and medicine have made hair restoration a viable option for many. Eugenix Hair Sciences has constantly contributed to the knowledge pool and innovation spectrum of the Hair Transplant Industry and is increasingly acknowledged in the top international forums & workshops globally. Therefore, it was a proud moment for the Indian Hair Transplant fraternity when the exceptionally gifted doctor duo, Dr Pradeep Sethi & Dr Arika Bansal, were named the Scientific Director and faculty, respectively, at the prestigious global event World FUE Institute 2023 workshop, Bangkok, Thailand.

Dr. Pradeep Sethi, Chairman , Eugenix Hair Sciences & Dr. Arika Bansal, Managing Director, Eugenix Hair Sciences

The three-day workshop (March 30 - April 1) with over 60 best doctors from around the world showcased live surgeries to demonstrations on dummies, world-class content on how different surgeons perform their surgeries, and hence the best of talent across the globe attended the 6th Annual Conference of WFI in Bangkok, Thailand.

Eugenix Hair Sciences attracts more than 125 International patients monthly for hair transplants. These patients are not only satisfied by their medicinal skills matched with creative artistry in defining hairlines and natural-looking results but also by the overall hospitality of the team at Eugenix.

Says the Internationally acclaimed and one of the top hair transplant surgeons in the world, Dr Pradeep Sethi, Eugenix Hair Sciences, "Innovation and pursuit for excellence is the bedrock of Eugenix Hair Sciences' core values. Much research should go in before you get a medical procedure done. And evaluating the surgeon's experience, accreditation, and competence are important factors to consider."

About Eugenix Hair Sciences

Flourishingly led by doctors with a deep-rooted vision for society's upliftment, Eugenix is one of India's leading hair restoration clinics that offer the latest Direct Hair Transplant (DHT) technique for hair transplant. Both experienced surgeons are renowned for hair transplant surgeries of unparalleled international standards. With elite clientele who trust the cutting-edge hair transplant procedures at Eugenix, the clinic has grown leaps and bounds since it was set up in 2010. Today, it boasts of having delivered satisfactory results to more than 15,000 patients and treating 1,800+ cases of grade 6/7 baldness.

