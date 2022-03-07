DNAverse creates the first NFT collection customized with real DNA in the Metaverse

A groundbreaking project to feature 3,200 NFTs based on real human genetics, built up within a sustainable and decentralized business model, pillars of the future BIOmetaverse

MADRID, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 3DforScience is thrilled to announce the launch of DNAverse, the world's first project to integrate users' real DNA data into customized artwork NFTs. A historical collection inspired by the essential proteins to life and comprised of 200 genesis Cryptoproteins and 3,000 DNApasses. Based on Science Magazine's Breakthrough of the Year 2021, this project paves the way towards a genetic metaverse.

A team of 3D artists and scientists have closely collaborated to ensure 100% scientific accuracy with the precision of the Protein Data Bank. Each NFT is one-to-one handcrafted and includes a genetic study and a fully personalized artistic interpretation of collectors' own DNA (DNArts). The NFTs can be deposited into a sustainable and decentralized business model to deliver long-term rewards to its holders.

"Our mission is to replicate life and open a new way for humanity to thrive in the Metaverse," states David Torrico, Art Director and co-Founder, who adds: "This is just a disruptive first step in our roadmap. DNAverse aims to preserve the essence of life and connect our souls to virtual worlds by blending both worlds organically and artistically."

By enabling the community's NFTs and virtual avatars to inherit their genetics, we initiate a movement based on human digital verification, organic NFTs and Bioavatars. The genetic information is handled anonymously, safely and exclusively by a licensed DNA laboratory. As an exclusive benefit for DNAverse collectors, the codification of the genetic information on the blockchain will be offered optionally.

Javier M. Floren, CEO & Co-Founder of 3DforScience and DNAverse, comments: "This is a historic milestone that enhances future digital relationships, which is precisely what makes DNAVERSE disruptive, meaningful and scalable. In the near future, we all will be surfing web 3.0. Our vision is to humanize the Metaverses with verified-as-humans profiles that will carry our own genetic personalization, distinguishing us so from AI bots."

Founded in 2012, 3DforScience is a renowned scientific visualization company delivering innovative solutions to clients in the life science industry to boost their communication capabilities.

DNAVERSE is the world's first art NFT collection customized with real DNA data, built upon a utility business model that initiates the BIOmetaverse.

