Diversity Among Crypto Holders Increasing, 1 in 5 Are Female

Cryptocurrency holders tend to be young, highly educated, high-income males working in European financial centres in IT, engineering or finance.

This stereotype is challenged by increasing diversity. 1 in 5 cryptocurrency holders are women, and 40% are over the age of 35.

European cryptocurrency holders have technical knowledge, higher disposable income, and they tend to lean towards risk-taking.

They pursue novelty and have a strong sense of economic empowerment.

"We wanted to demystify the people that shape the cryptocurrency industry. I'm hoping this report will help everyone to better understand who these people are, what their attitudes are, as well as their lifestyle, finance & investment behaviours," says Eric Demuth, CEO at Bitpanda .

The report confirms that cryptocurrency holders are more likely to be risk-takers, value the latest technological products and try to protect their privacy. But while most cryptocurrency holders are men, one in every five cryptocurrency owners are female, challenging other surveys showing gender distributions that were more than 90% male.

Jason Mander, Chief Research Officer at GlobalWebIndex, comments, "When it comes to attitudes, there's very little difference between men and women. The slight differences pale when we compare cryptocurrency holders to the general public."

