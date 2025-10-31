Bitpanda launches in the UK with the largest cryptoasset offering in the market

LONDON, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitpanda, Europe's leading cryptoasset platform, has launched in the UK, giving British investors access to more than 600 cryptoassets - the most complete cryptoasset offering in the UK market.

With more than 7 million registered users across Europe, Bitpanda is recognised as one of Europe's most secure and established cryptoasset platforms. Now, Bitpanda UK is available to local users, and the platform combines a localised experience with institutional-grade infrastructure, offering access to an extensive range of cryptoassets including major coins like Bitcoin and Ethereum, as well as several emerging tokens and stablecoins.

Users can also access curated crypto indices, alongside regular market insights and educational resources - designed to support long-term, confident investing. With its focus on security, simplicity, and user-first design, Bitpanda sets a new standard for cryptoasset investing in the UK, for both first-time and experienced investors.

There is growing demand for digital assets in the UK as one in seven (15%) Britons plans to invest in cryptoassets in the future, according to a study of 4,000 UK adults, commissioned by Bitpanda.

Pantelis Kotopoulos, UK Country Director of Bitpanda, added: "UK investors deserve a platform that matches their ambition and at Bitpanda we've built a platform that does exactly that. We offer a real alternative - with more assets, a better and more intuitive user experience, and zero tolerance for shortcuts."

Bitpanda has signed a global multi-year partnership with Arsenal Football Club, becoming the club's Official Crypto Trading Partner, as well as with the National Football League (NFL) to become an Official Partner of the NFL in the UK. These collaborations aim to increase awareness and understanding of digital assets among supporters and investors, offering education and tools to help them engage with their finances and invest securely and responsibly.

In addition to its trading platform, Bitpanda is also bringing its B2B infrastructure arm, Bitpanda Technology Solutions (BTS), to the UK. BTS enables banks, fintechs, and cryptoasset platforms to develop and offer cryptoasset products via white-label integration. BTS already works with major institutional partners such as Deutsche Bank, Société Générale, Raiffeisen, and LBBW, and is a key part of Bitpanda's strategy to increase cryptoasset access and adoption worldwide.