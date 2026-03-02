From Bordeaux to Bitcoin - crypto is the new dinner party hot topic for 2026 suggests research from Bitpanda

LONDON, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Forget the hoodie-clad tech bros of Silicon Valley - the new crypto investor is sipping Châteauneuf-du-Pape and asking about stablecoins over sea bass. Once confined to niche online forums, cryptocurrency is fast becoming a staple of dinner party small talk, and not knowing your blockchain from your bitcoin might just be the new social faux pas.

Research from leading crypto platform Bitpanda, suggests that crypto has leapfrogged from the financial fringes to the forefront of polite conversation, especially among under-35s. More than two in five (42%)1 Brits have had conversations with partners, friends, family and colleagues about crypto currency in the past.

By the numbers:

42% of Brits have discussed crypto in the last 3 months

25% of these chats happened in the pub

14% took place at dinner parties

43% of under-35s view crypto as a long-term investment*

46% believe it could rival traditional currencies

And it's not just the financially-savvy friends weaving it seamlessly into conversation. More than half of those who've had conversations with crypto over the past three months have never invested in crypto currency before, indicating that its capturing imaginations beyond its usual circles. Bitpanda dubs these the 'crypto-curious', intrigued but yet to dip their toe in the water.

It's no surprise that one of the most common places these conversations are popping up is the most British of conversation hubs - the pub. A quarter (25%) of chats about crypto are happening in the local, with people discussing their latest investments over a pint.

A further one in seven (14%) are bringing up Bitcoin at dinner parties, taking the opportunity to find out from friends how they're choosing to invest. With more than half (56%) of Gen Z and millennials discussing crypto with friends, the topic is cropping up more and more in small talk, indicating that cryptocurrency isn't just an investment opportunity, but part of a broader conversation around financial empowerment, trending tech, and future-proofing your funds.

Kevan Edgerton, UK Country Director of Bitpanda UK ;, suggests that this new conversation topic is indicative of changing attitudes towards crypto: "Cryptocurrency is now becoming part of casual conversation, indicating that Brits are not only curious about it, but also confident enough to discuss this with their peers, either sharing knowledge or seeking advice.

"Perhaps unsurprisingly, it's younger generations that are pushing the trend. A quarter (23%) of Brits see cryptocurrency as a legitimate long-term asset class, rising to more than two in five (43%) of under 35s.

"Crypto's entry into mainstream conversation suggests a growing confidence in digital coins."

Almost half (46%) of under 35s also believe that crypto could one day become as common as traditional currencies. Today, it's Bitcoin over dinner. Tomorrow? Splitting the bill with crypto could become the norm.

As crypto transitions from fringe finance to social currency, not knowing the basics might soon feel like not knowing how to pronounce moët correctly.

The message is clear: whether you're an investor, an observer, or simply trying to avoid being the only one at the table asking "what actually is blockchain?", crypto is no longer a subculture. It's fast becoming a shared one, and the smartest guests are already clued in.

Disclaimer

Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong. Take 2 mins to learn more.

For further media information or for further comments, please contact: pr@bitpanda.com.

Footnotes

Bitpanda commissioned Opinium to survey a nationally representative sample of 4,000 UK adults between 15 and 18 July 2025.

About Bitpanda

Bitpanda was founded in Vienna in 2014 and is the leading European crypto asset platform. With a selection of over 3,200 digital assets, including more than 600 crypto assets and numerous stocks, ETFs, precious metals and commodities, the Austrian fintech unicorn offers one of the most comprehensive ranges of digital assets available in Europe. Already trusted by over 7 million users, and dozens of institutional partnersBitpanda is one of the safest trading platforms in the industry. In addition to its headquarters in Vienna, Bitpanda has offices in Barcelona, Berlin, Bucharest, Dubai, London, Malta, Milan, and Zurich.