Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market to Reach $2,285 Million by 2030, Says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The size of the distributed fiber optic sensor market was $1,096 million in 2021, which will reach $2,285 million by 2030, advancing at a growth rate of 8.5% in the years to come.

This is credited to the increasing requirement for optic sensing in numerous industries, such as aerospace, automotive, civil construction, and energy; and the growing offshore drilling activities, due to the high investments in the exploration of new oil and gas reserves.

Rayleigh Scattering Effect Category Will Witness Highest Growth

The Rayleigh scattering effect category will observe the fastest growth.

This is because Rayleigh scattering comes is a kind of linear scattering procedure, thus offering more-precise results than a non-linear scattering procedure. Moreover, the increasing investments in research and development by players for enhancing the procedure and the fact that it offers similar sensitivity to temperature and strain drive the market.

Moreover, this scattering is used for detecting and tracking the propagating influence of factors.

Increasing Demand in Infrastructure and Civil Engineering Vertical Propels Industry

The use of distributed fiber optic sensors in the infrastructure and civil engineering sector is growing, mostly for structural health monitoring.

For gaining a better understanding of the condition of structures and managing the infrastructure in an efficient manner, distributed sensors are becoming popular. The main pieces of infrastructure where structural health monitoring is vital are pipelines, bridges, geotechnical structures, and dams.

The capacity to concurrently monitor temperature, strain, and pressure at numerous sites is the main advantage of next-gen sensors.

The key drivers for the increasing usage of distributed sensing instruments in the civil engineering industry are their flexibility to be deployed in challenging environments and track structural problems instantly.

Temperature Sensing Contributes Major Revenue

Temperature sensing has the largest revenue share, of about 43%, and it will dominate the market in the future.

Moreover, the acoustic sensing category will grow significantly in the future. This is because of the snowballing focus on improving oil & gas operations, by providing key data; enabling enhanced border surveillance, and reducing loss.

Furthermore, the passive and wireless nature of acoustic sensors is a key reason for their wide adoption.

Multi-Mode Fiber Is Used More

Multi-mode fiber has the larger share of revenue, and it will dominate the industry in the future.

This is because of its increasing use in the oil & gas industry, rising requirement for high-speed connectivity, surging use of the internet, and growing mobile data traffic.

North America Has Largest Share

North America dominates the industry with an approximately 34.7% share, and it will dominate the industry in the future as well.

APAC will grow the fastest in the future, with a rate of about 9.5%. This can be credited to the growing requirement for the distributed fiber optic sensing technology for monitoring the pressure, temperature, and strain on a wide variety of industries in India and China.

Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market Report Coverage

By Scattering Process

Rayleigh Scattering Effect

Raman Scattering Effect

Interferometric Distributed Optical-Fiber Sensor

Distributed Fiber Bragg Grating Sensor

Brillouin Scattering Effect

By Operating Principle

Optical Time Domain Reflectometry (OTDR)

Optical Frequency Domain Reflectometry (OFDR)

Optical Low Coherence Reflectometry (OLCR)

By Fiber Type

Multi-mode

Single Mode

By Vertical

Oil & Gas

Energy and Utility

Military

Civil Engineering

By Application

Temperature Sensing

Acoustic Sensing

Strain Sensing

Pressure Sensing

Regional Analysis

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Spain

Asia-Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Australia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East and Africa

and Saudi Arabia



South Africa

