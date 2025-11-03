Discourse on Co-Creative Education Featured in LibraryBub Selection for October

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-creation has recently gained more attention in educational practice, according to a paper in the International Journal for Academic Development, and that has led to insights into advantages of co-creation for the psychosocial learning environment; for student motivation and metacognition; for the quality of the educational design; for equitable teaching and learning; and for overall satisfaction with learners and teachers. In Karen Chetwynd's new book Led by the Child: unlocking the power of Montessori for all, the author argues for a future in which "education is co-created with children, not imposed upon them". She tells compelling stories from her experience of education that prove how this approach "nurtures resilience, curiosity and leadership".

LibraryBub is an industry first. Established in 2015, it works in conjunction with all major libraries. It is dedicated to making strong, mutual connections between indie and small-press authors and an extensive network of libraries. The core commitment of the LibraryBub service is to help librarians to identify acclaimed books from the independent publishing sector. LibraryBub introduces thousands of librarians to bestselling and award-winning books from the independent publishing sector. These books hold immense potential for enhancing the lives of their readers. Novelist Vanda Symon recalls how her mother introduced her to "the wonders of books early on in life" and that "trips to the library to pick up a stack of them were frequent". She adds, "My first obsession with a book started at the library as a young kid, where I became addicted to The Berenstain Bears Almanac. I reissued that book so many times! The library helped fuel my love of novels set in Roman times and knights & castles, King Arthur and authors such as T.S White, Rosemary Sutcliffe, Ronald Welch, Mary Stewart…" Librarians enable writers to make that kind of difference to people's lives, and LibraryBub CEO Alinka Rutkowska considers it a privilege to support them in that role.

Below is this month's selection by category.

FICTION

Literature & Fiction

Manhattan: The Rising War (Studio Edition) by Sal Cosenza ISBN: 979-8990118164

NONFICTION

Biographies & Memoirs

It Began in Africa: a banker's memoirs from the heartland! by Rizwan Haider ISBN: 978-1637353424

Business

Adapt: your first step towards success that lasts by Raghavan Venugopal ISBN: 978-1637352199

Don't Buy the Watch by Andrew Dupy ASIN: B09X6SLXFJ

The 80 Percent Project by Andy Allen ISBN: 978-1637353608

Hire, Scale, Thrive: how to grow your business exponentially with virtual professionals by Alinka Rutkowska and Gerald Pena ASIN: B0CJ5F8B9S

Ordinary Founder: a grit-and-profit playbook for entrepreneurs by Pavel Danek ISBN: 978-8011069667

Single-Minded Leadership: the power of focus and determination by Mark N. Harvey ISBN: 978-1637353646

6-Figure Blueprints and Beyond: how 35 entrepreneurs made it and how you can too by Alinka Rutkowska ISBN: 978-1637351130

Successfully Implementing ERP: a guide for SMB owners and executives by Sylvain Lafond ISBN: 978-1637352311

Health, Family & Lifestyle

Led by the Child: unlocking the power of Montessori for all by Karen Chetwynd ISBN: 978-1919183114

Religion & Spirituality

Unraveled: a modern look at the yoga sutras by Erin Evans ISBN: 978-1637351895

Science & Math

Life, the Universe, and Curing Everything by Hans Keirstead ISBN: 978-1637350096

Self-Help

Hi-Five to Winning: why winners win by Jermel D. Carr ISBN: 978-1637352465

The Ladies Playbook: how to get your way with a man by Melanie Joy Vertalino ISBN: 979-8330624683

Stepping beyond Intention by Daniel Mangena ISBN: 978-1999957117

Wealth Simplified: the secrets of everyday people who retire richer, happier and earlier by Robert F. Roby ISBN: 978-1637351567

"The newsletter got great open and click rates!" says LibraryBub author Charles Veley. "I'm very happy to see the results from the LibraryBub promotion were so impressive." He's convinced that "this was a great way to increase discoverability".

Librarians are invited to sign up for LibraryBub at https://www.leadersbrands.ae/librarybub.

Independent publishers should go to https://www.leadersbrands.ae/librarybub to submit their books for consideration.

