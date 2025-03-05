Dimensional Fund Advisors Renews Transfer Agent Relationship with SS&C

WINDSOR, Conn., March 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced that Dimensional Fund Advisors (DFA), a global leader in systematic investing, has extended its transfer agency agreement with SS&C Global Investor and Distribution Solutions (GIDS) for its U.K. fund range. SS&C will provide transfer agency (TA) services for Dimensional's open-ended investment company (OEIC) funds, which manage GBP 8.7 billion in assets.*

"We are pleased to continue our relationship with SS&C, which has been integral to our efforts to provide clients with top-quality service," said David Kavanaugh, Global Head of Investment Operations at Dimensional. "The firm's cutting-edge technology and expert team help us deliver an enhanced experience for investment professionals across the globe."

Dimensional has leveraged SS&C GIDS' services for over a decade across numerous funds and markets. In 2023, Dimensional renewed its contract with SS&C to service its '40 Act mutual funds lineup in the U.S. Today's announcement extends this service agreement between the firms in the U.K., another key fund market.

As the largest global transfer agency, SS&C GIDS services over 1,000 clients worldwide. SS&C's suite of TA services includes data-driven operational insights, end-to-end interaction recording, digitized service delivery, and global data management, among other capabilities.

"We are thrilled to continue our collaboration with Dimensional," said Damien Barry, head of SS&C GIDS, EMEA. "Our global team of functional experts has helped power their growth in the U.K. and globally, adapting to an ever-changing, complex global economy. We look forward to supporting their business in the coming years."

*As of year-end 2024

About Dimensional Fund Advisors

Dimensional is a leading global investment firm that has been translating academic research into practical investment solutions since 1981. Guided by a strong belief in markets, we help investors pursue higher expected returns through a systematic investment process that integrates research insights with advanced portfolio design, management, and trading while balancing tradeoffs that can impact returns. Dimensional is headquartered in Austin, Texas, and has 15 global offices across North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. As of December 31, 2024, Dimensional manages $777 billion for investors worldwide. For more information, please visit dimensional.com.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. More than 22,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

