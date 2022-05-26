Digital Textile Printing Inks Market to Surpass US$ 3.33 Bn in 2032 as Demand in the U.S. Grows 2X

DTG Manufacturers to Register Growth at 9.6% CAGR in North America Digital Textile Printing Inks Market

Fact.MR's new study on the digital textile printing inks market provides a 10-year forecast through 2022 and beyond. The study provides crucial dynamics, such as emerging opportunities, drivers, challenges, and latest trends shaping the market dynamics. To offer the information in a more vivid manner, the study has been segmented in terms of type, printer speed, printer technology, end-use application, and region.

NEW YORK, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global digital textile printing inks market size is projected to be valued at US$ 3.33 Bn in 2032, exhibiting growth at a CAGR of 12.7% in the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.

As per Fact.MR, sales of digital textile printing inks are likely to reach a valuation of US$ 1 Bn in 2022, going up from US$ 908 Mn in 2021. Rising preference towards branded garments owing to favorable demographics and high per capita income are likely to augment growth.

Rising focus of key players on specialized markets and adoption of unique advertising strategies are set to enable them to generate more revenues. Rapidly evolving retail landscape across various brands, as well as rising fashion trends are likely to propel the demand for digital textile printing inks.

Moreover, short run lengths, high economic production, and emergence of new designs are some of the other factors augmenting the sales of digital textile printing inks. High demand for promotional wears, banners, and flags is also set to open new opportunities for prominent manufacturers.

Besides, designers and retailers worldwide are expected to adopt digital textile printing as it is capable of producing inventory on demand. Increasing need for interior fabrics with the rising number of home renovation activities is also set to drive the market.

The ongoing trend of online shopping is likely to provide many start-ups and new designers with a novel platform to compete with the established retail brands. Digital textile printing has reduced the cost of entry to become an apparel or a home décor producer.

In addition, demand for sports apparel is anticipated to surge in the upcoming years with the rising awareness among people about health and fitness. Apart from that, increasing demand for personalized t-shirts, accessories, gaiters, and face masks from companies to boost their brand visibility is set to aid growth.

Key Takeaways:

The U.S. digital textile printing inks market is expected to showcase growth at a CAGR of 14.5% from 2022 to 2032.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold a digital textile printing inks market share of about 25.8% in future years.

is anticipated to hold a digital textile printing inks market share of about 25.8% in future years. Sales of digital textile printing inks in Europe are likely to record US$ 1.35 Bn and expand at a CAGR of 15.1% by 2032.

are likely to record and expand at a CAGR of 15.1% by 2032. By type, demand for dye sublimation and acid dyes are projected to reach US$ 909 Mn and US$ 563 Mn in 2032, respectively.

and in 2032, respectively. Based on printer technology, DTG manufacturers are estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% in North America in the forecast period.

Growth Drivers:

Ongoing development of novel printing methods and increasing demand for 3D printing technologies are set to push the market.

Rising experimentation of the fashion industry with 3D printed shoes, dresses, and t-shirts is expected to drive growth.

Restraints:

Lower manufacturing rate of digital textile printing ink, as compared to analogue printing may hinder growth.

Digitally printed or 3D printed textiles fail to provide flexibility and comfort as they do not absorb moisture and have no air gap.

Competitive Landscape:

Leading companies operating in the global digital textile printing inks market are focusing on participating in renowned exhibitions to showcase their in-house products and generate more sales. A few other key players are striving to introduce technologically advanced products in various parts of the world to expand their portfolios and strengthen their geographic presence.

For instance,

In May 2022 , Epson, a Japanese multinational electronics company, launched the Monna Lisa 8000, its new direct-to-fabric printer in North America . The latest product blends advanced design with precision engineering to enable companies to print in a wide range of fabrics.

, Epson, a Japanese multinational electronics company, launched the Monna Lisa 8000, its new direct-to-fabric printer in . The latest product blends advanced design with precision engineering to enable companies to print in a wide range of fabrics. In May 2022 , JK Group and MS Printing Solutions announced that they will be exhibiting their innovative printing solutions at the FESPA Global Print Expo 2022, which is considered to be the largest specialty print exhibition in Europe . The companies aim to present unique solutions to help organizations ensure a cost-effective printing output and sustainable production chain.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

Amtex

DCC Prints

EFI

DyStar

DuPont

Durst Group AG

Everlight

Hongsam

Huntsman

Inkbank

Isonik

Jk Group

Kao Collins

Lustre

Marabu

Sun Chemical

More Valuable Insights on Digital Textile Printing Inks Market

In the latest study, Fact.MR offers unbiased analysis on the global digital textile printing inks market for the forecast period of 2022 to 2032. This report also provides key factors such as recent developments and growth drivers influencing the sales in digital textile printing inks market through detailed segmentation as follows:

By Type:

Dye Sublimation

Reactive Dyes

Acid Dyes

Disperse Dyes

Pigments

Others

By Printer Speed (sqm/hr):

<50 Digital Printers

50 - 100 Digital Printers

101 - 250 Digital Printers

251 - 400 Digital Printers

401 - 600 Digital Printers

601 - 800 Digital Printers

801 – 1,000 Digital Printers

>1,000 Digital Printers

By Printer Technology:

Roll to Roll

DTG

By End-use Application:

Fashion

Sportswear

Home Textiles

Soft Signage

By Region:

North America

South America and Caribbean

and Europe

Asia

Oceania

Middle East

Africa

Key Questions Covered in the Digital Textile Printing Inks Market Report

What will be the demand outlook of digital textile printing inks market in 2022?

What will be the growth rate of the global digital textile printing inks market during 2022-2032?

Which are key drivers bolstering the growth in digital textile printing inks market?

Which are the factors hindering the growth in the digital textile printing inks market?

Which region is expected to exhibit the fastest growth in the global digital textile printing inks market during 2022-2032?

