Digital Mining Market $0.74 billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Digital Mining Market is expected to reach USD 0.74 billion by 2030 from USD 0.45 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 10.8% during 2025–2030.

Browse 248 market data Tables and 60 Figures spread through 233 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Digital Mining Market - Global Forecast to 2030"

Digital Mining Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2019–2030

2019–2030 2025 Market Size: USD 0.45 billion

USD 0.45 billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 0.74 billion

USD 0.74 billion CAGR (2025–2030): 10.8%

Digital Mining Market Trends & Insights:

Growth in the Digital Mining Market is being driven by the need for greater operational efficiency, safety, and sustainability.

Business services segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Surface mining is expected to hold larger market share during the forecast period

Underground Mining segment is expected to register the 11.3% during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific region is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Environmental sustainability and ESG reporting are crucial for the global mining sector. Governments are enforcing stricter regulations on carbon emissions and resource efficiency, while mining companies are committing to ambitious decarbonization and sustainability targets.

Digital mining solutions enable these goals by optimizing energy usage, automating haulage to minimize idle time, integrating electrified and alternative-fuel equipment, and delivering advanced analytics for tracking and reporting environmental performance. These capabilities enable miners to reduce their carbon footprint, enhance transparency in ESG disclosures, and ensure compliance with environmental standards, while simultaneously lowering operational costs and improving long-term sustainability across the mining value chain.

Business services are expected to register the highest CAGR in the Digital Mining Market as mining companies increasingly seek external expertise to accelerate digital transformation and optimize operational performance. The complexity of integrating automation, AI, IoT, and analytics across vast and hazardous mining environments has driven demand for consulting, implementation, and managed service providers. These services help miners design digital roadmaps, deploy scalable platforms, and manage cybersecurity, data governance, and predictive maintenance.

Additionally, the growing need for remote operations, real-time monitoring, and ESG reporting has amplified reliance on third-party digital specialists capable of delivering tailored analytics and sustainability solutions. Service providers are also helping miners modernize legacy systems and improve workforce upskilling through digital training and change management initiatives. As the mining industry moves toward autonomous operations and connected ecosystems, business services will play a critical role in ensuring interoperability, regulatory compliance, and measurable return on digital investments. This rising dependence on specialized, value-driven services positions the segment as a key growth engine within the Digital Mining Market.

Surface mining is expected to hold a larger market share in the Digital Mining Market due to its large-scale operations, high production volumes, and faster adoption of automation and analytics technologies. Surface mines, including open-pit operations for coal, iron ore, copper, and bauxite, utilize extensive equipment fleets and logistics networks that significantly benefit from digital optimization. Technologies such as autonomous haul trucks, GPS-based fleet management systems, and real-time production monitoring are widely deployed in surface mines to enhance efficiency and safety. For instance, Rio Tinto's autonomous haulage systems in its Pilbara iron ore operations and BHP's use of digital twins in open-pit copper mines demonstrate how digital solutions improve operational control and reduce downtime.

Surface mines also utilize drone-based surveying, AI-driven blast design, and IoT-enabled asset health monitoring to enhance productivity and decrease fuel consumption. Furthermore, digital tools support environmental monitoring and reclamation efforts, ensuring compliance with sustainability standards. The scalability of these technologies across large surface mining sites makes digital transformation practical and cost-effective, positioning surface mining as the dominant segment driving overall market growth.

Asia Pacific region is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific region is projected to experience the highest CAGR in the Digital Mining Market, driven by rapid industrialization, technological advancement, and its position as a global hub for mineral production. China, India, Indonesia, and Australia are experiencing a surge in demand for minerals to support the expansion of their manufacturing, electronics, and infrastructure sectors. This rising demand is compelling mining companies to adopt advanced digital technologies, including AI, IoT, and automation, to enhance operational efficiency, worker safety, and environmental compliance. Government-backed initiatives promoting smart manufacturing and digital transformation are further accelerating this adoption.

The region hosts diverse and large-scale mining operations where digital solutions are being extensively deployed. Indonesia's nickel mines in Sulawesi are vital to the global electric vehicle battery supply chain, while Australia's Pilbara iron ore mines lead in autonomous haulage systems. China continues to dominate rare earth element processing for electronics, while Mongolia's Oyu Tolgoi ranks among the largest copper mines globally. India's expanding iron ore and coal operations increasingly rely on digital process controls. These developments position Asia Pacific as the fastest-growing region in the global digital mining landscape.

Top Companies in Digital Mining Market :

The Top Companies in Digital Mining Market include Wipro (India), Metso (Finland), ABB (Switzerland), Rockwell Automation (US), Cyient (India), FLSmidth (Denmark), Caterpillar (US), Sandvik (Sweden), Schneider Electric (France), Accenture (Ireland), Microsoft (US), IBM (US), and Siemens (Germany). These players have employed various organic and inorganic growth strategies, including collaborations, acquisitions, product launches, partnerships, agreements, and expansions, to enhance their international presence and increase their market share in the digital mining sector. These strategies have allowed the market players to expand across geographies by offering digital mining solutions.

