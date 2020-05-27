Desibay: The New Buying and Selling App to Target the Asian Market

LONDON, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the current crisis, more people than ever are using the internet to buy and sell products online. But up until recently, Asian shoppers have found it difficult to source and market specialist items all in one place. Now, there is a new app that looks set to change that, and it's called Desibay .

Launched on 27th May 2020, Desibay is the first buying and selling app dedicated solely to the Asian market. Completely free to use, this innovative platform has been designed with accessibility and ease of use in mind, making it simple for even the least tech-savvy of users to get started.

The brainchild of two old-friends, Desibay was dreamed up during a family holiday in the summer of 2019. As busy Entrepreneurs, they knew from first-hand experience how difficult it can be to sell unwanted items – or track down hard-to-find products – while juggling work and other commitments. Moreover, they knew that there were no buying and selling apps specific to the Asian market.

Since then, they have been hard at work building the Desibay platform, waiting for the right moment to launch their innovative new app which will be available on iOS and Android. With people across the country confined to their homes, many are seizing the opportunity for a clear out – and looking to make some extra cash from unwanted items, they feel this is now the right time to launch the app. Similarly, with the usual means of shopping unavailable, more and more people are looking to source products online.

The way it works is simple: for sellers, the interface means that you can upload photos, create and manage listings in just a few clicks. And for buyers, products can be browsed by category or located via an effective search tool. From designer Indian and Pakistani suits to Indian-inspired homeware and even the latest cars, Desibay aims to be the go-to online marketplace for a wide variety of needs.

What's more, buyers and sellers won't need to fork out a penny to use Desibay. There is no fee to host listings on the platform, and buyers pay only the price quoted by the seller – with no hidden charges. For the founders, it's a case of community first and profits second, and they hope to build a strong network of users in the difficult months to come.

