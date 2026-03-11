DermRays Launches Lumenic™ Dual-Light & 3D-Oscillo™ System for At-Home Professional Teeth Whitening

DermRays

DermRays

11 Mar, 2026, 13:00 GMT

NEW YORK, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DermRays, a pioneer in medical-grade consumer beauty technology, recently announced the global launch of the Lumenic™ Dual-Light & 3D-Oscillo™ System. This FDA-registered innovation is designed to disrupt the oral care market by offering a painless, professional-grade whitening and repair solution that fits into a daily brushing routine.

Dual-Light Whitening Technology
Lumenic™ Dual-Light & 3D-Oscillo™ System for a Painless White

As the demand for at-home cosmetic dentistry surges in North America and Europe, consumers often face a trade-off between effective whitening and tooth sensitivity. The Lumenic™ system eliminates this compromise with its proprietary BrightShield™ technology, combining specialized light wavelengths with high-frequency sonic vibrations.

BrightShield™ Technology: Dual-Light Whitening Science

Unlike standard electric toothbrushes, the Lumenic™ system features two medical-grade light wavelengths:

  • 460nm Blue Light: Activates the PAP+ formula to rapidly break down deep-set stains without harming enamel or irritating nerves.
  • 660nm Red Light: Focused on gum health and bio-regeneration, helping to soothe inflammation and strengthen enamel during the nightly "Repair" mode.

Oral Care 3.0: Beyond Cleaning to Regeneration

"Whitening alone is no longer enough for the modern consumer," said the Lead Product Strategist at DermRays. "With Lumenic™, we are introducing 'Oral Care 3.0' — moving from simple protection to active bio-regeneration. By integrating our 3D-Oscillo™ Polishing technology, delivering up to 39,400 vibrations per minute (VPM), we remove up to 99.9% of plaque while polishing enamel to a high-gloss, salon-like finish."

Zero-Sensitivity Commitment

The kit includes a specialized Hydrogen Peroxide-FREE toothpaste duo. Utilizing PAP+ for whitening and Nano-Hydroxyapatite (nHAp) for repair, the system mimics natural enamel to seal exposed tubules, helping provide immediate comfort for sensitive teeth — a major growth driver in the US and UK retail sectors.

Availability and Pricing

The Lumenic™ Dual-Light & 3D-Oscillo™ System is now available for pre-order in Gold and Grey finishes. To celebrate the launch, DermRays is offering a limited-time introductory price of $99.90 USD (Regularly $199.00), available exclusively at the DermRays Official Store.

About DermRays

DermRays is a subsidiary of LOTUXS LASER LIMITED, a leader in laser beauty excellence for over a decade. Recognized by Med Tech Outlook as one of the Top 10 Aesthetic Devices Companies in APAC, DermRays is committed to bringing clinic-level results into the home.

