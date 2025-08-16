DermRays Celebrates 13 Years of Skincare Innovation with Exclusive Anniversary Sale and Groundbreaking 1450nm Laser Device for 2026

PLEASANTON, Calif., Aug. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DermRays, a pioneer in at-home skincare technology, marks its 13th anniversary with a celebration of its best-selling devices and a sneak peek at its upcoming 1450nm laser skincare tool, slated for launch in early 2026. This milestone underscores the brands commitment to merging cutting-edge science with accessible beauty solutions.

Anniversary Spotlight: Award-Winning Skincare Heroes

To thank customers for their trust, DermRays is offering limited-time discounts on three transformative devices designed to rejuvenate skin at home:

1. DermRays Revive

The first and only at-home laser with ultra-high energy for collagen regeneration. Ideal for reducing fine lines and boosting collagen, its a clinic-grade tool for a fraction of the cost. Revive uses cutting-edge 1064nm laser technology, the same as that employed by leading salon brands.

2. FusionGlow Multi-Functional Microcurrent Toning Device

Beyond Microcurrent: 5 Skincare Technologies You Need.

Comprehensive Skin Revitalization: Brighten, Hydrate, Rejuvenate.

Achieve radiant, firm skin in 14 days with clinically visible results backed by SGS.

3. LED Light Therapy Silicone Mask

Your daily skincare companion: blue, red, infrared, and mixed light for every need. Only 15 minutes a day for youthful and radiant skin.

"For 13 years, we've empowered users to take control of their skincare routines with safe, effective technology," says Dr. Yang Lin, Brand Director at DermRays. "Our anniversary sale is a tribute to our community-and just the beginning of whats next."

4. The Future: 1450nm Laser Skincare Device

DermRays is set to revolutionize at-home treatments again with its 1450nm laser device (expected Q1 2026). It stimulates natural collagen production to smooth fine lines, restore firmness, and reverse signs of aging. This tool will expand the brands professional-grade offerings, bridging the gap between spa treatments and home care.

Join the Celebration

From August 1-31, 2025, enjoy exclusive anniversary bundles and discounts on DermRays bestselling devices. Follow @DermRays on social media for giveaways and live demos.

About DermRays

Since 2011, DermRays has combined dermatological research with accessible technology, offering FDA/CE/UKCA-cleared, non-invasive devices for radiant, youthful skin at home.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qc9BBhZISvA