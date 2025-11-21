DermRays Launches Care+, a New Enhanced Protection Program for At-Home Laser Devices

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DermRays, a technology-driven innovator in at-home laser skincare, announced the launch of DermRays Care+, an enhanced protection program designed to give customers greater peace of mind and long-term device security.

With Care+, DermRays strengthens the ownership experience by combining high-performance laser technology with extended warranty, accidental damage coverage, accessory protection, and priority support — ensuring reliability and confidence for consumers.

DermRays Care+, Extended Warranty & Accidental Damage Protection

DermRays Care+: Total Protection for Your Device

Extended Hardware Warranty

- Adds an additional 1-year product warranty beyond the standard coverage.

Accidental Damage Protection

- Covers up to 2 accidental damage incidents, including drops or liquid exposure, throughout the warranty period.

Accessory Coverage

- Protects original in-box accessories against manufacturing defects.

Priority Support Access

- Provides direct access to senior technical support specialists.

"With Care+, I actually feel much more at ease using DermRays Revive. Knowing the warranty is longer, accidental damage is covered, and I can reach real support when I need it makes the whole experience feel safer and more reliable. As a customer, that kind of protection really matters," a DermRays user said.

Professionals Recognize DermRays' Technology and Safety Approach

DermRays' engineering approach and laser technology have also earned recognition from skincare professionals.

"DermRays has taken a thoughtful, safety-first approach in bringing laser technology to the consumer market. Their devices use true diode laser technology, not IPL, which allows for more precise follicle targeting and more consistent results. With FDA clearance and multiple engineering innovations, the V8S represents one of the closest adaptations of in-clinic laser principles designed for safe home use," said Dr. Sina Ghadiri, UK Dermatologist and Skincare Educator.

"The DermRays Revive uses a 1064nm wavelength and up to 10 J/cm² of energy, which is well-known in professional settings for stimulating deep collagen. In practice, it delivers visible firmness and improved skin structure, while remaining gentle enough for a wide range of skin tones," said T.J Stevens, Skincare Expert, Influencer, and Aesthetician.

About DermRays

DermRays develops at-home laser skincare devices that deliver deep rejuvenation and visible anti-aging results. The brand combines salon-grade laser engineering with user-friendly design to support long-term skin health, safety, and everyday convenience.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2829403/DermRays_Care__Extended_Warranty___Accidental_Damage_Protection.jpg