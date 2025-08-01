DermRays Elevates Upgraded Revive & Debuts World's First Men's At-Home Hair Removal Diode Laser Device, V10S

PLEASANTON, Calif., Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DermRays, a leader in professional-grade at-home hair removal solutions, today announced a major upgrade to its Revive system and unveiled the revolutionary V10S-the world's first 810nm diode laser device designed specifically for men.

1. Enhanced Precision: Revive's New 2-Point Contact System

The upgraded Revive now features an optimized 2-contact-point applicator (reduced from 4), delivering faster, more comfortable treatments-especially on delicate areas like the forehead. "Every innovation, no matter how small, reflects our dedication to user experience," says the DermRays engineering team.

2. Real User Feedback Drives Innovation

Customer insights shaped Revive's redesign. "The new glide-on head makes treatments effortless," noted long-time user Sarah K. DermRays remains committed to refining products based on real-world needs.

3. Industry Trend: Medical-Grade Tech Goes Mainstream

As consumers shift from IPL to clinically proven diode lasers for safer, longer-lasting results, DermRays leads the charge with FDA-cleared, salon-quality devices for all genders and skin types.

4. Game-Changer for Men: V10S Diode Laser

Launching late July 2025, the V10S is the first at-home 810nm diode laser built for male hair patterns. Its medical-grade wavelength targets coarse hair efficiently-whether for full removal or precise beard shaping.

5. A Global Breakthrough

"V10S fills a critical gap," explains lead developer Mark T. "Men need durable, high-performance tools tailored to their hair density. Diode laser technology outperforms IPL for permanent reduction."

6. Inclusivity Meets Cutting-Edge Science

From Revive's unisex versatility to V10S's male-specific engineering, DermRays redefines at-home grooming. "Salon results, personalized for every user-regardless of gender or goals."

About DermRays:

DermRays specializes in medical-inspired hair removal devices, merging dermatologist-backed diode laser technology with intuitive design for safe, permanent results at home.

