Deproteinized Whey Market to Surpass US$ 8.91 Billion by 2032 Amid Rising Adoption in Dairy Industry

North America to Vanguard the Sales in Deproteinized Whey Market, Generating 2/5th of Revenue Share in 2022

Fact.MR latest report on deproteinized whey market gives an in-depth analysis of industry size, market dynamics, regional gamut, and revenue estimations for the forecast duration (2022-2032). It provides information about emerging opportunities across various segments including lactose concentration, application, sales channel, and region. Besides this, it analyzes various strategies adopted by leading deproteinized whey manufacturers.

NEW YORK, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global deproteinized whey market size reached US$ 5.14 billion in 2022 and is likely to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period (2022-2032), totaling around US$ 8.91 billion by the end of 2032.

Rising usage of deproteinized whey in dairy products, bakeries, confectionery, dietary supplements, beverages, and others is the primary factor driving growth in the global deproteinized whey market.

Deproteinized whey is the product obtained after the removal of sufficient protein from fresh sweet whey by means of ultrafiltration. The removal of a part of protein makes deproteinized whey non hygroscopic, free-flowing, and clean flavored. It finds application in diverse industries including food & beverages and dietary supplements on account of its low-fat content.

Over the years, deproteinized whey has become widely popular in the food processing industry due to its adaptability and capacity to improve flavor, texture, and shelf life of final goods. It is being increasingly used by manufacturers during manufacturing of various food products.

Rising adoption of deproteinized whey in preparation of dairy products, beverages, dry mixes, bakeries, etc. along with increasing consumption of these foods products is expected to boost the growth of deproteinized whey market during the forecast period.

Similarly, rising prevalence of lifestyle disorders, growing preference for clean flavors, and growing health awareness among people are likely to push the demand for deproteinized whey in the upcoming period.

In addition to this, rising demand for breast milk alternatives coupled with increasing usage of deproteinized whey in infant food formulas is expected to propel deproteinized whey market growth over the forthcoming years.

Fact.MR predicts the 70% lactose concentration category will witness robust growth due to high usage in bakery products and dietary supplement manufacturing.

Regionally, North America is expected to be at the epicenter of deproteinized whey market, accounting for over 37.6% share in 2022. Demand in North America deproteinized whey market is attributed to the increasing consumption of protein rich food products, growing focus on health and fitness, rising prevalence of lactation issues in women, and technological advancements in the dairy industry.

Key Takeaways:

Based on lactose concentration, the 70% concentration segment is expected to witness highest growth during the forecast period.

By application, demand for deproteinized whey is likely to remain high in dairy products and bakery & confectionery segments.

With rising usage of deproteinized whey across various industries, North America deproteinized whey market accounts for a total revenue of US$ 1.93 billion in 2022.

deproteinized whey market accounts for a total revenue of in 2022. The deproteinized whey market size in Europe reached a valuation of US$ 1.47 billion in 2022.

reached a valuation of in 2022. With a valuation of US$ 380.7 million , China currently holds a market share of 7.4% in the global deproteinized whey market.

Growth Drivers:

Rising application of deproteinized protein in dairy products, beverages, bakery & confectionery, and several other food products is driving growth in the global deproteinized whey market.

Increasing health awareness and surge in consumption of protein supplements are likely to provide a strong thrust to market growth in the coming years.

Growing demand for breast milk alternatives is expected to push the deproteinized whey sales during the forecast period.

Restraints:

Side effects associated with high consumption of deproteinized whey limits market growth to some extent.

Competitive Landscape:

Leading deproteinized whey manufacturers are continuously adopting various strategies such as new product launches, investments in R&D, partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and strengthening of distribution channels to expand their global footprint as well as to improve their revenue share.

Similarly, key companies such as Arla Foods Ingredients are integrating novel technologies to manufacture deproteinized whey.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

Eccofeed

PhilChema

Vitusa

Agropur Ingredients

Davis feed

Graham Chemical

UGA Group

Saputo Ingredients

Lynn Diary

Ace International

Hoogwegt

More Valuable Insights on Deproteinized Whey Market

In the latest study, Fact.MR offers a 360-degree view of the global deproteinized whey market for the forecast period of 2022 to 2032. The report also highlights key factors such as recent developments and growth drivers influencing sales in the deproteinized whey market through detailed segmentation as follows:

By Lactose Concentration:

85% Concentration

83% Concentration

70% Concentration

By Application:

Dairy Products

Beverages

Dry Mixes

Prepared Foods

Bakery & Confectionery

Others

By Sales Channel:

Direct Sales of Deproteinized Whey

Indirect Sales of Deproteinized Whey

Modern Trade



Departmental Stores



Online Stores



Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

MEA

Key Questions Covered in the Deproteinized Whey Market Report

What will be the demand outlook of the deproteinized whey market in 2022?

What is the projected growth rate of the global deproteinized whey market during 2022-2032?

Which are the key drivers bolstering growth in the deproteinized whey market?

Which factors are hindering the growth in the deproteinized whey market?

Which region is expected to exhibit the fastest growth in the global deproteinized whey market during 2022-2032?

