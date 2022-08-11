Depression Drugs Market to Surpass US$ 20 Billion by 2031 as Demand for Serotonin-norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitors Surges

Depression Drugs Manufacturers to Capitalize on High Demand for Tricyclic Antidepressants with Minimal Side Effects

The most recent study from Fact.MR on the market for depression drugs offers a 10-year prediction through 2021 and beyond. The study explains important factors, including drivers, constraints, and opportunities. The report was divided into various segments such as drug type, drug class, disease type, distribution channel, and region to provide the information in an engaging manner.

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global depression drugs market was estimated to be worth US$ 13 Billion in 2020. By 2031, sales of depression drugs are expected to surpass US$ 20 Billion and are projected to grow at a CAGR of 4% in the forecast period (2021-2031).

Over the assessment period of 2021 to 2031, demand for serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors (SNRIs), which currently holds the largest market share, is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 2%.

The World Health Organization (WHO) claims that depression, which affects more than 350 million people globally, is one of the main causes of disability. The WHO further mentions that more women are affected by depression than men and about 5% of adults suffer from depression across the globe.

For Critical Insights on this Market, Request for More Info at:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=3215

On account of this, key players are focusing on developing novel techniques for the production of tricyclic antidepressants with minimal side effects and long-term outcomes. They are also adopting new ingredients for producing unique medications for treating depression.

Key Takeaways:

The global depression drugs market stood at US$ 13 Billion in 2020 and held about 50% share of the psychotropic drugs industry.

in 2020 and held about 50% share of the psychotropic drugs industry. The North America depression drugs market is likely to grow 1.3x by 2031.

depression drugs market is likely to grow 1.3x by 2031. The U.S. depression drugs market is anticipated to surge 1.5x by the end of 2031 with rising geriatric population.

By drug class, the serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors (SNRIs) category is likely to increase 2x over the evaluation period.

Top 5 companies operating in the global depression drugs market are estimated to hold about 40% of share through 2021 and beyond.

Growth Drivers:

Rising incidence of chronic illnesses, including anxiety, depression, and other conditions related to mental health is likely to drive growth.

Increased sales of selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) and high demand for tricyclic antidepressants are expected to boost growth.

Restraints:

Antidepressants can have various side effects, including decreased libido, stomach upset, and fatigue, which may hinder their sales.

Individuals often feel ambivalence about taking medicines and thus skip doses or do not disclose their use of antidepressants to providers, which can hamper growth.

To Gain In-Depth Insights on Depression Drugs Market, Request Methodology at

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=3215

Competitive Landscape:

Leading producers of depression medications are adopting sustainable growth strategies to broaden their product offerings, maintain their leading positions in international markets, develop their client bases, and gain more market share.

For instance,

In June 2021 , a combined R&D agreement and an agreement for clinical research of the new antidepressant candidate called NC-2800 were announced by Nippon Chemiphar Co., Ltd and Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

Johnson and Johnson

Sebela Pharmaceutical Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company

GlaxoSmithKline

Novartis AG

Allergan USA Inc.

Inc. AstraZeneca

Pfizer Inc

Eli Lilly and Company

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Alkermes Plc

Bristol Myers Squibb Co.

H. Lundbeck

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

More Valuable Insights on Depression Drugs Market

In the latest study, Fact.MR offers a detailed study on global depression drugs market for the forecast period of 2021 to 2031. This study also highlights key drivers promoting the sales of depression drugs through detailed segmentation as follows:

By Drug Type:

Generic Depression Drugs

Branded Depression Drugs

By Drug Class:

Serotonin-norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitors (SNRIs)

Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRIs)

Atypical Antipsychotics

Central Nervous System (CNS) Stimulants

Tricyclic Antidepressants

Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitors

By Disease Type:

Major Depressive Disorder

Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder

Generalized Anxiety Disorder

Panic Disorder

Schizophrenia

Bipolar 1 Disorder

By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East Africa

Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=EB&rep_id=3215

Key Questions Covered in the Depression Drugs Market Report

What is the projected value of the depression drugs market in 2021?

At what rate will the global depression drugs market grow until 2031?

Which are the factors hampering the growth in the depression drugs market?

Which region is expected to lead in the depression drugs market during 2021-2031?

Which are the factors driving the depression drugs market during the forecast period?

What is the expected market value of the depression drugs market during the forecast period?

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Healthcare Domain

Drug Delivery System Market: The market for drug delivery systems was valued at around US$ 40 Billion in 2022. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of more than 7.8% from 2022 to 2032 and reach about US$ 80 Billion by 2032. Innovative drug delivery systems are being developed to address solubility problems and increase the lipid solubility of pharmaceuticals.

Drug Eluting Balloon Catheter Market: Over the next 10 years, it is predicted that the global market for drug-eluting balloon catheters would grow at a healthy CAGR of 18%. Sales of polyurethane drug-eluting balloon catheters are anticipated to exhibit high growth in the next decade.

Drug Discovery Services Market: The market for drug discovery services is anticipated to grow from US$ 19 Billion in 2022 to US$ 50 Billion by 2032. It is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 10.1% from 2022 to 2032. In the upcoming decade, drug discovery services are projected to exhibit high demand due to surging outsourcing of these services to CROs.

Novel Drug Delivery Systems (NDDS) Market: Rising healthcare expenditure, supportive government initiatives, and the presence of key drug delivery system providers are the prime factors that are expected to drive NDDS market growth in this region through 2027.

Drug Discovery Technologies Market: Worldwide demand for drug discovery technologies is anticipated to surge at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2022 to 2026. The AI drug discovery industry is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for new drug discovery technology providers.

Check it Out More Reports by Fact.MR on Healthcare Industry

https://www.factmr.com/industry/healthcare

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a market research and consulting agency with deep expertise in emerging market intelligence. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare, technology, chemical and materials, to even the most niche categories. We are committed to deliver insights that help businesses gain deeper understanding of their target markets. We understand that making sense of the vast labyrinth of data can be overwhelming for businesses. That's why focus on offering insights that can actually make a difference to bottom-lines.

Specialties: Competition Tracking, Customized Research, Syndicated Research, Investment Research, Social Media Research, Business Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Thought Leadership.

Explore All the Industries Reports Here

https://www.factmr.com/report

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/713666/FactMR_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Fact.MR