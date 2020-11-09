Department Store Retailing Market are projected to reach US$ 12.6 Bn by the end of 2030 - Persistence Market Research

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rising competition has led retailers to extend product categories within private label brands as one way of approaching customers. Introduction of private label brands can also lead to building consumer loyalty and create differentiation among competitors. For example, in 2019, Kohl's Inc. launched a significant number of new brands offering newness for its customers. Moreover, digital in-store advertising has gained traction over the years, as in-store media channels and display methods have evolved and turned out to be more modern. Over the years, departmental stores have transformed into retail chains, which are popular shopping destinations for the middle-income group; a trend most seen in developing regions. Digital advertisements in stores can also boost sales to a large extent.

On the back of these factors, global sales of the departmental store retailing market are projected to reach US$ 12.6 Bn by the end of 2030. According to PMR's report, the departmental store retailing market is estimated to register a CAGR of more than 4% over the forecast period of 2020-2030.

Key Takeaways from Departmental Store Retailing Market Study

The global departmental store retailing market represents a highly fragmented competition landscape, where a majority of key players maintain their strategic focus on pricing, product strategy, digital advertising of products, and remodelling supply chain network.

PMR identified Asia Pacific as the largest market for departmental store retailing in 2019, followed by North America , attributable to the fact that, customers need high quality products with satisfactory services. With increasing the per capita spending on FMCG and consumer good products, globally, customers are more likely to spend on quality instead of quantity.

Based on license, the branded segment holds the highest value share in the departmental store retailing market. However, food and beverages are accounted for as the most preferred category, and thus hold the highest volume share in the global market.

By store type, mid-range department stores hold the largest market share as compared to its others.

"In today's competitive retailing industry, product innovation is a very important factor to attract customers. They are in continuous search of new, creative, different, and innovative products. Moreover, players are engaged in creating a unique and compelling in-store experience for customers," says a PMR analyst.

What Does the Future Hold?

No sooner did the COVID-19 pandemic hit, a majority of store retailers shifted to Internet retailing. The trend of omni-channel retailing had begun even before the COVID-19 pandemic became known to the world. However, the lockdown period was a nail in the coffin. Just from February to March 2020, there has been a dramatic shift to e-Commerce: the use of online grocery services more than doubled.

A more important fact is that, a considerable section of new e-Commerce users intend to continue with online retailing. This omni-channel shift during the lockdown has been driving sales mostly across the food and beverage category. Primarily, stores that develop effective omni-channel capabilities so as to maintain position among physical grocers and also in a digital sphere will drive the momentum of the departmental store retailing market.

Know More about Departmental Store Retailing Market Report Inclusions

Persistence Market Research published a new market report on the departmental store retailing market, covering global industry analysis of 2015-2019 and forecasts for 2020–2030. This report on the departmental store retailing market provides compelling insights on the basis of license (branded, brand licensed, and unbranded), category (food & beverages, clothing, footwear, sports apparel & equipment, toiletries, home appliances, cosmetics, watches and jewelry, and others), store type (upscale department stores, mid-range department stores, discount department stores, and others), and price range (premium, mid-range, and economy), across all major regions.

The report on the global departmental store retailing market also includes forecast factors and vital macroeconomic factors that are anticipated to boost growth of the global market. The report also addresses restraints that are projected to hinder the growth of the departmental store retailing market, along with the latest trends and potential opportunities in the market.

