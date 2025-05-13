Dental Anesthetics Market worth US$1.80 billion by 2030 with 4.0% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Dental Anesthetics Market, valued at US$1.43 billion in 2024, is forecasted to grow at a robust CAGR of 4.0%, reaching US$1.48 billion in 2025 and an impressive US$1.80 billion by 2030. Several factors are driving the global market for dental anesthetics. These include an increase in dental infections, a growing patient population, and a rise in dental issues such as periodontitis and cavities. The market also benefits from a heightened awareness of oral health, a growing interest in cosmetic dentistry, and improved access to dental care, especially in developing countries. Furthermore, advancements in anesthetic systems, such as Computer-controlled Local Anesthetic Delivery (CCLAD), are expected to further boost the demand for dental anesthetics.

The market also faces challenges such as high dental treatment costs, side effects from dental anesthetics, and financial constraints for low-income individuals. Moreover, strict product approval processes and a shortage of skilled dentists may hinder market growth. However, the market is expected to continue growing in the future, driven by the expansion of dental clinics and an aging global population, both of which contribute to an increase in the volume of dental procedures worldwide.

By Based on Type, Articaine is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to its many advantages over other types of anesthetics. The presence of a thiophene ring in articaine enhances its tissue penetration and lipid solubility, making it more effective. It diffuses efficiently into both soft and hard tissues, which is particularly beneficial for mandibular infiltrations, where other anesthetics often require nerve blocks. This quality makes articaine preferred by dentists for use in areas with dense bone.

Additionally, numerous studies have confirmed its safety profile when administered properly, including in geriatric and pediatric populations. These advantages contribute to the increasing use of articaine in dental practices.

By Based on Route of Administration, the dental anesthetics market is segmented by route of administration into four categories: topical anesthetics, injectable anesthetics, syringes, and needles. Injectable anesthetics are particularly popular due to several factors. They allow for precise targeting through nerve blocks, feature advancements in injection techniques, and offer high reliability with a fast onset of action. This results in more profound and longer-lasting numbness, making them ideal for complex dental procedures.

Another significant advantage is their versatility, as they can be used in various treatments ranging from simple fillings and deep cleanings to more intricate surgeries, such as root canals and implant placements. Additionally, injectable anesthetics can be tailored in terms of dosage, technique, and duration, further enhancing their appeal and increasing their market share in the dental anesthetics sector.

By end user, Dental clinics hold the largest market share in the dental anesthetics sector for several reasons. They have access to advanced anesthetic systems and digital imaging technologies, enabling them to effectively manage complex dental cases and offer customized solutions. Their widespread availability and ability to treat a large number of patients, combined with the presence of trained professionals, significantly enhance their capacity to deliver high-quality dental care.

Furthermore, dental clinics have established a strong reputation that fosters patient confidence, leading individuals to choose them for their dental needs. Their capability to provide a wide range of services under one roof—including general dentistry and endodontic procedures—further strengthens their competitive advantage in the dental anesthetics market.

By geography, the global market for dental anesthetics is divided into six main regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa, and the GCC Countries.

Europe is anticipated to be the largest regional market for dental anesthetics during the forecast period due to its advanced healthcare systems, significant investments in healthcare, and the presence of key industry players. Residents in the region enjoy a high standard of living, which fosters greater awareness of dental health and boosts demand for both restorative and cosmetic dental procedures. This, in turn, increases the need for dental anesthetics. Major manufacturers of dental anesthetics in Europe are actively working to expand their product offerings and improve their distribution networks.

The prominent players in the global dental anesthetics market are Septodont Holding (France), DENTSPLY SIRONA (US), Pierrel (Italy), Huons Global (South Korea), Normon (Spain), DFL Indústria e Comércio S/A (Brazil), Ultradent Products Inc. (US), Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (UK), Clarben Laboratories (Spain), New Stetic S.A (Colombia), Primex Pharmaceuticals (Switzerland), Keystone Industries (US), Centrix, Inc. (US), GC SHOWAYAKUHIN CORPORATION (Japan), DMG America LLC (US), Zeyco (Mexico), Zymeth Pharmaceutical (India), Cetylite, Inc. (US), ICPA Health Products Limited (India), Crosstex International, Inc. (US), Young Innovations, Inc. (US), Mark3 (Cargus International, Inc.) (US), J.Morita Corp. (Japan), Kulzer GmbH (Germany), and Integra Lifesciences Corporation (US)

Septodont Holding (France):

Septodont Holding based in France, held the largest share of the global dental anesthetics market in 2024. This family-owned pharmaceutical and medical device company is renowned for its excellence in dental anesthetics and supplies. With a long history in dental care, Septodont has established itself as a world leader in creating, manufacturing, and distributing products for dentists and oral surgeons. The company's offerings primarily focus on dental pain management and include a range of items such as injectable and topical anesthetics, dental needles, safety syringes, reversal agents, and other innovative delivery systems. Septodont's products are available in over 150 countries worldwide.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (US):

dentsply sirona held the second-largest share of the global dental anesthetics market in 2024. As the world's largest manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies, DENTSPLY SIRONA operates through four main divisions: Connected Technology Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. Under its Essential Dental Solutions segment, the company offers a diverse range of products, including endodontic tools such as motorized handpieces, files, sealers, and irrigation needles; restorative materials; curing lights; diagnostic systems; ultrasonic scalers; polishers; dental anesthetics; prophylactic pastes; sealants; and impression materials. DENTSPLY SIRONA serves dental and healthcare professionals in nearly 150 countries worldwide through a global distribution network supported by an extensive network of international subsidiaries.

Pierrel (Italy):

Pierrel, based in Italy, held the third-largest share of the global dental anesthetics market in 2024. The company is a leading worldwide supplier of pharmaceutical services, focusing on developing, manufacturing, licensing, and registering synthetic medications, particularly dental local anesthetics and medical devices for oral health. Pierrel's primary activities include producing pharmaceutical specialties for third-party clients, as well as the registration and marketing of dental anesthetics. These products are distributed globally under proprietary brands, including the well-known Orabloc. The company primarily distributes Orabloc, a dental anesthetic, in the US, Canada, Europe, Russia, and various non-EU countries. Pierrel operates in 68 countries worldwide and has obtained over 100 market authorizations.

