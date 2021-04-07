Demand For Potable Water Has Been Drastically Increasing Approaching New All Time Highs

Financialnewsmedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Fla., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In many parts of the world, drinking water is in a high demand… another pandemic fueled problem. Reports say that Over 2 billion people globally lack safe drinking water and estimates show that by 2030, nearly 50 percent of the world's population will live in severe water stress. The demand for economical drinking water is at an all-time high. The growing awareness regarding the adverse health effects of consuming sugary drinks, such as weight gain, obesity, diabetes, and heart disease, is supporting the consumption of alternative beverages, such as still and sparkling water. The growth of the market is primarily attributed to rising awareness regarding the importance of hydration. According to a study conducted by the International Bottled Water Association in 2018, it was revealed that 93% of American citizens want bottled water to be sold in most stores selling beverages. A substantial part of the population prefers to quench their thirst using bottled water over other beverages. A report from Grand View Research projected that the global bottled water market size is expected to reach USD 505.19 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2021 to 2028. Active companies in the market this week include Primo Water Corporation (NYSE: PRMW) (TSX: PRMW), Rainmaker Worldwide Inc. (OTCPK: RAKR), American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE: AWK), Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE: WTRG), Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV).

The Grand View report said that increasing preference for nutrient-fortified water is trending owing to the rising importance of health and wellness among buyers. The water demand has been increasing among restaurants, travelers, working professionals, and for use in households. "The inclination toward packaged water rather than ordinary water, particularly among younger consumers, drives product sales. Observing this trend, several restaurants are providing bottled water to meet consumer demand; The purified water segment held the largest share of more than 35.0% in 2020. According to a United Nations study published in 2018, there are almost 16,000 desalination plants across 177 countries that provide purified water; and that the sparkling water segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 11.7% from 2021 to 2028. Sparkling water is also marketed as sparkling drinking water or sparkling mineral water. Water that contains the same amount of carbon dioxide as its source post-treatment is defined as sparkling water."

Rainmaker Worldwide Inc. (OTCPK: RAKR) BREAKING NEWS: Restructuring Advances Rainmaker's Strategy to Up-List to the OTCQB® - Rainmaker Worldwide Removes 5.5 Million USD of Debt and Liabilities - Rainmaker Worldwide Inc. (OTCPK: RAKR) ("Company" or "RAKR") announced today the completion of an Equity Exchange Agreement with its Dutch Shareholders that transferred 5.5 million USD in debt and liabilities from RAKR to its Dutch Shareholders who have taken an increased equity position in Rainmaker Holland B.V. ("RHBV"). These same shareholders returned 20 million RAKR shares as part of the Equity Exchange Agreement and the equity expansion of RHBV has reduced RAKR's ownership to 12%. RAKR has been pursuing a strategic restructuring since late 2020 with three main objectives — rejuvenate RAKR's balance sheet, expand corporate finance options and explore a wider spectrum of clean water solutions as part of its development of global Water-as-a-Service ("WaaS") projects.

This Agreement and the 5.5 million USD reduction (62% reduction) includes obligations under previous royalty agreements of 1.97 million USD. The original Dutch shareholders retain a 16.9% stake in RAKR while RAKR retains a 12% ownership and one of two seats on RHBV's supervisory board. This transaction unequivocally transforms the balance sheet of RAKR while at the same time significantly improving access to capital for both parties.

This latest restructuring includes 775,000 USD in outstanding promissory notes, loans and debt that were converted into restricted shares previously announced on March 11, 2021. These restructuring actions will substantially improve RAKR's ability to access capital and position the Company to increase global water security and decrease global poverty. At the same time, RHBV's access to capital for research and development, manufacturing and product development will be enhanced as it becomes a privately held Dutch entity with far greater access to European grant programs as a result of this Agreement. All of these outcomes will allow RAKR to expand its global WaaS offering with the highest level of technological standards.

RAKR CEO Michael O'Connor stated, "WaaS facilitates significant economic opportunity for regions suffering from severe water stress, which will affect nearly half of the global population by 2030. Estimates show that every US dollar invested in clean water generates five dollars in societal and economic value, and RAKR is dedicated to exploring new ways to deliver higher qualities of life for more communities worldwide."

RAKR will maintain its operating name as 'Rainmaker Worldwide Inc.' with related trademarks, and will retain all WaaS contracts including in Sri Lanka, The Bahamas, Jamaica and Turks and Caicos Islands. In addition, it retains the exclusive rights to use Rainmaker's (RHBV) Air-to-Water and Water-to-Water technologies for WaaS projects globally. RAKR will purchase products from the RHBV using a cost plus 15% formula and in perpetuity on a Most-Favored-Nation basis.

"This further restructuring presents huge growth opportunities for RAKR and RHBV. At the same time, Rainmaker with its exclusivity in the WaaS market and no increase in product costs means that shareholder value is secured for the future as we advance to the OTCQB®", stated Mr. O'Connor.

Read this full release and more news for Rainmaker Worldwide at: https://rainmakerww.com/news/

Other recent developments in the markets include:

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) New Jersey American Water, recently announced New Jersey American Water has signed an agreement to acquire the water and wastewater assets of Egg Harbor City, N.J. for $21.8 million. The municipally owned water and wastewater systems serve approximately 1,500 customer connections each, or 3,000 combined, and are being sold through the state's Water Infrastructure Protection Act process. New Jersey American Water anticipates completing the acquisition in the second half of 2021, following approval from the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs and the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities.

"We look forward to providing the residents of Egg Harbor City with reliable water and wastewater services, as we do for over 192 municipalities across the state. Our plan will help rebuild and modernize the town's infrastructure for continued quality and increased reliability while stabilizing rates and providing excellent customer service from our local operations center," said Cheryl Norton, president of New Jersey American Water.

Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) recently announced that its Pennsylvania wastewater subsidiary has signed an asset purchase agreement (APA) with Willistown Township, Chester County to acquire the municipality's wastewater assets for $17.5 million. The pending transaction is subject to Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission approval.

Willistown serves approximately 2,300 customer-equivalents including residential and commercial connections with a system that includes about 30 miles of gravity and force mains and eight pump stations as well as a small wastewater treatment plant at Penn's Preserve.

Primo Water Corporation (NYSE: PRMW) (TSX: PRMW) a leading provider of water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe as well as a leading provider of water dispensers, purified and spring bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water in the U.S. and Canada, recently announced that the Company will release its first quarter ended April 3, 2021 financial results before the markets open on Thursday, May 6, 2021.

Primo will host a conference call, to be simultaneously webcast, on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A question and answer session will follow management's presentation.

Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV) recently announced its results for the first quarter of 2020. The following operating and financial information, unless otherwise indicated, is presented in nominal Reais and prepared according to the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and to the accounting practices issued by the Brazilian Accounting Standards Committee ("CPC") and approved by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM"). The information herein should be read together with our financial information for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020 filed with the CVM and submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

OPERATING AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS WERE: Net revenue: Net revenue was down 1.6%, with volume declining by 5.6% and growth in net revenue per hectoliter (NR/hl) of 4.3%. Net revenue was down in Brazil (-9.6%) and Central America and the Caribbean (CAC) (-10.2%), while up in Latin America South (LAS) (+22.4%) and Canada (+3.3%). In Brazil, volume was down 9.1% and NR/hl was down 0.5%. In CAC, volume declined 13.5% and NR/hl grew by 3.8%. In LAS, volume was up 6.4% and NR/hl rose by 15.0%. In Canada, volume and NR/hl increased by 3.1% and 0.1%, respectively; and Cost of goods sold (COGS): COGS and cash COGS (excluding depreciation and amortization) were up 9.3% and 10.2%, respectively. On a per hectoliter basis, COGS grew by 15.8% while cash COGS was up 16.7%, mainly due to transactional currency headwinds and inflationary pressures in Argentina.

