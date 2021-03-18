Demand for Nitrile Disposable Gloves Growing: Fact.MR Study

NEW YORK, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Disposable gloves sales are set to grow impressively at nearly 10% CAGR through 2021 and beyond. Growing personal hygiene and safety awareness, especially the spike witnessed during COVID-19, has accelerated the production of disposable gloves. Fact.MR's analysis reveals that high demand for nitrile gloves from manufacturers will further gain traction in 2021.

The latest edition of disposable gloves market by Fact.MR finds that the consistent demand of surgical gloves from medical sector is spurring the sales. Additionally, demand for nitrile disposable gloves from non-medical sector such as chemical, automotive and oil & gas is spiraling. Growing awareness regarding personal hygiene and favorable government policies to bolster the demand of disposable gloves.

For instance, in October 2020, Indian government relaxed export norms for nitrile disposable gloves to promote the shipments of protective equipment. Also, Center of Disease Control and Prevention released contingency and optimization supply strategies or disposable gloves in December 2020. Hence, favoring the demand for disposable gloves market.

"Sky-high demand for nitrile disposable gloves from medical sector is aiding manufacturers, while initiatives undertaken by private and government organizations are spurring the growth of the market," says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways

Non-powdered disposable gloves to garner significant traction in forthcoming years

Nitrile disposable gloves to remain lucrative

U.S. to remain the most lucrative country

Japan to create attractive opportunities for disposable gloves manufacturers, spurred by high investment in R&D activities

to create attractive opportunities for disposable gloves manufacturers, spurred by high investment in R&D activities China to vanguard the Asia Pacific disposable gloves market

to vanguard the disposable gloves market Backed by favorable government policies and rise in awareness regarding personal hygiene during pandemic, Germany spearheading Europe market

spearheading market Owing to the surge in production as well as consumption of disposable gloves, Germany to be the epicenter of the Europe market

Competitive Landscape

Ansell Ltd., the Glove Company, Adenna LLC., Supermax Corporation Bhd., Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd., Medline Industries Inc., Semperit AG Holding, Hartalega Holdings Berhad and Smart Glove among others are some of the prominent manufacturers, profiled by Fact.MR. According to the study, the manufacturers are relishing the spike in demand due to COVID-19 and are focusing on generating revenue through several organic and inorganic strategies.

In August 2020, Supermax Corporation Bhd's revenue surged to US$ 226.2 million increasing by 147% as compared to the year 2019. The organization is anticipating witness more hike by 2021-end.

Also, the same year, Medline Industries Inc. announced to open the doors to its new distribution center in Anchorage, Alaska, tripling the size of its revenue. The $43 million medical-grade distribution center will ship tens of thousands of individual products and devices to healthcare providers across the region creating attractive opportunities for future growth prospects.

More Valuable Insights on Disposable gloves Market

Fact.MR, in its latest report, presents a detailed analysis of the global disposable gloves market. The study divulges essential insights on the disposable gloves market on the basis material (nitrile, natural rubber, neoprene, and polyethylene), product (powered and non-powered), end-user (medical, automotive, chemicals, oil & gas, and others), and region (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South East Asia & Oceania, and MEA)

Key Questions Covered in the Report

How will the disposable gloves market shape through 2021-2031?

Which is the most lucrative market for disposable gloves?

Which is the most used material in disposable glove manufacturing?

Which are the top companies providing disposable gloves?

What is the impact of COVID-19 on disposable gloves market?

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Retail & Consumer Goods Domain

Disposable Hot Cups & Lids Market: Fact.MR's extensive study on the disposable hot cups & lids market brings to fore important insights concerning major growth dynamics, including the drivers, restraints and new entrants across key regions. The report provides a holistic overview of the expected trends and shares of prominent manufacturers investing in disposable hot cups & lids.

Disposable Razors Market: Fact.MR's incisive coverage on the Disposable Razors market explicates on the key drivers, trends and opportunities expected to prevail across prominent segments and key geographies for the forthcoming assessment period. Additionally, details about prominent manufacturers and their revenue shares have also been incorporated.

Baby Disposable Diaper Market: The baby disposable diaper market study published by Fact.MR offers a comprehensive analysis and focused views on major trends expected to provide shape to future growth prospects. The report provides detailed analyses of the significant drivers, trends, challenges and opportunities prevailing for the forthcoming decade across key geographies and segments.

