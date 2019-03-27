Dehydrated Vegetables Market is Expected to Expand at a CAGR of 4.8% 0ver the Forecast Period Of 2018-2028, Says PMR

Get PDF Brochure for Research Insights at: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/27634

Dehydrated Vegetables Market to Gain Traction with Advancements in Food Technology

Air and vacuum drying techniques are projected to become more mainstream in the global dehydrated vegetables market by technology. These technologies help improve the shelf life of processed or convenience foods including dehydrated vegetables, while retaining their taste, nutrition, and texture. Further, the drying systems help preserve the vegetables under certain conditions which can be consumed for longer period of time. These are the key factors giving a boost to the growth of global dehydrated vegetables market.

Producers are focusing on innovations and incorporation of advanced technology to improve product quality which will possibly create potential growth prospects of the global dehydrated vegetables market. In addition, introduction of powder form of dehydrated fruits and vegetables which provide similar nutritional benefits as fresh fruits and vegetables is expected to be one of the emerging trends of the global dehydrated vegetables market.

Various organic vegetable producers are adopting the powdered dehydrated products which use organic fruits and vegetables sourced directly from farms as raw materials. These items are freeze dried to preserve their nutritional ingredients, heated for removal of moisture content, and further powdered the final product for easy consumption. These producers also ensure that the powder form of dehydrated vegetables do not contain any additives and can last as long as six months. Such advancements are likely to create lucrative growth opportunities for producers of dehydrated vegetables. In addition, adoption of infra-red drying technology is gaining momentum in the global dehydrated vegetables market.

E-commerce Sites to Gain Ground as Potential Sales Channels for Dehydrated Vegetables Market

Online sales channel has been playing a key role in distributing various products including dehydrated vegetables. Costumer convenience and ability to compare and verify product origin, pricing, and quality are the factors driving the growth of dehydrated vegetables market through online retails stores. This has further influenced key market players to adopt these channels and provide a wide range of products with insightful specifications and offers.

Proliferation and e-commerce sites along with growing number of online shoppers, owing to home deliveries and easy payment options, is expected to be highly impactful on the growth of global dehydrated vegetables market.

Dehydrated vegetables are also likely to witness a robust supply chain, owing to sustainable packaging solution and improved transportation systems, which are promising for timely supply of products to various stores and to end customers. With the development of sustainable solutions for both production and packaging of food products, the global dehydrated vegetables market is anticipated to witness a significant growth in the coming years.

Global Dehydrated Vegetables Market – Competitive Landscape

With increasing consumption of ready-to-eat meals and convenience foods, companies operating in the global dehydrated vegetables market are focusing on using innovative food technologies to provide affordable and healthy options which will help attract their target customer base.

Olam International, Catz International B.V., Rosun Groups, Van Drunen Farms, Green Rootz, Natural Dehydrated Vegetables Pvt. Ltd., BC Foods, Inc., Symrise AG, Mevive International Food Ingredients, Kissan Foods, Silva International, Inc., Real Dehydrated Pvt Ltd, Harmony House Foods, Inc., Mercer Foods, LLC, Naturex S.A., E. I. du Pont de Nemours, NutraDry, General Mills Inc., MAYASAN Food Industries A.S, and Kerry Group Plc. are some of the leading players operating in the global dehydrated vegetables market.

The Global Dehydrated Vegetables Market has been segmented as presented below:

Global Dehydrated Vegetables Market, By Geography:

North America

Latin America

Europe

China

Japan

South East Asia & Other APAC

& Other APAC Middle East & Africa

