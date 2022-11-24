DECORTÉ UK ANNOUNCES ITS PARTNERSHIP WITH UK CHARITY REFUGE HELPING TO PROVIDE SPECIALIST SUPPORT FOR WOMEN AND CHILDREN EXPERIENCING DOMESTIC ABUSE

LONDON, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DECORTÉ UK, as part of Japanese parent company KOSÉ Group's Global Purple Ribbon Project, is partnering with the UK charity REFUGE, committing to raising at least £25,000 over the next 12 months. REFUGE has led the campaign against domestic abuse in the UK since 1971 when they opened the world's first safe house for women and children fleeing domestic abuse, in Chiswick, London. They have since grown to become the country's largest single provider of specialist domestic and gender-based violence services. The organisation is committed to creating a world where domestic abuse and violence against women and girls is not tolerated, and where women and children can live in safety. Their aim is to empower women and children to rebuild their lives, free from violence and fear. They strive daily to make this a reality through a wide range of services, including 42 secure location refuges, community outreach services, culturally and linguistically specific services, their free, 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline, and through national and global campaigning and awareness raising.

On the 25th November, International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, Refuge x Decorté UK will host a livestream with guest @madeleinelovesthis at 4:30 pm https://www.instagram.com/refugecharity/?hl=en to discuss Tech Abuse and how to protect yourself against it. Decorté UK will also be donating 10% of all Liposome sales to Refuge.

Support for the campaign against domestic violence is essential:

1 in 4 women are affected by domestic abuse in their lifetime (in England and Wales )

and ) 2 women a week are killed by their current or former partner in England and Wales alone

and alone In England and Wales , the police receive a domestic abuse-related call every 30 seconds

and , the police receive a domestic abuse-related call every 30 seconds Around 770,000 children live with an adult who experienced domestic violence and abuse in 2017, including 300,000 children aged 5 or under.

How donations to Refuge help:

£15 could include new toys and games, to replace the ones they've lost or had to leave at home when fleeing to a refuge

£25 could buy food supplies, toiletries and cleaning products to help a family stay safe and healthy after fleeing abuse

£52 could fund a night's stay for a woman and her children in a refuge

£320 could cover moving costs from a Refuge to a survivor's new home

