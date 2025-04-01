Debut Dystopian Thriller Featured in LibraryBub Selection for April

LOS ANGELES, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning Canadian novelist Nina Munteanu explains that, "At the heart of eco-fiction are strong relationships forged between a major character and an aspect of their environment." In Nawtej Dosanjh's debut novel A Climate of Chaos, the central character with the punning name of Wells struggles to deliver a water-sharing solution to extensive global drought in the face of a high-level international conspiracy. In this gripping political thriller, the author paints a disturbingly plausible future in which water has become both humanity's most vital resource and its deadliest weapon.

LibraryBub is an industry first. Established in 2015, it works in conjunction with all major libraries. It is dedicated to making strong, mutual connections between indie and small-press authors and an extensive network of libraries. The core commitment of the LibraryBub service is to help librarians to identify acclaimed books from the independent publishing sector. LibraryBub introduces thousands of librarians to bestselling and award-winning books from the independent publishing sector. These books hold immense potential for enhancing the lives of their readers. Mystery writer Susan Vaughan recounts, "Every Saturday as far back as I can recall, I went to the local library with my mother... I grew up reading mysteries, first Nancy Drew and Trixie Belden and later whatever mysteries my mother read." Librarians enable writers to make that kind of difference to people's lives, and LibraryBub's CEO Alinka Rutkowska considers it a privilege to support them in that role.

Below is this month's selection by category.

FICTION

Literature & Fiction

A Climate of Chaos: This Parched Earth by Nawtej Dosanjh ISBN: 978-1637353776

Children's

Camilla Learns To Shine by Elizabeth Connell Lewis and Mark S. Lewis ISBN: 978-1637353219

NONFICTION

Business

Finding a Perfect Audience: cracking the social media code by John Edmonds Kozma ISBN: 978-1637353691

From Rebel to Radical Innovator: leading the transformation through circularity by Albin Kaelin ISBN: 978-1637352847

The Funding Framework: secure startup funding with confidence by Vijay Rajendran ISBN: 978-1637353394

Leadership DNA: shaping a thriving business culture by Alinka Rutkowska, Deepak Bhootra, Brandon C. Blewett et al. ASIN: B0CZG4GNFJ

Navigating B2B: master your industry, your business, and yourself by Steve Ferreira ISBN: 978-1637352472

Pivotal Leadership: a masterclass in innovation and persuasion by Alinka Rutkowska, Bill Akins, Buster Arnwine et al. ISBN: 978-1637353004

Plainify AI: simple for a novice, useful for a pro by Cupid Chan ISBN: 978-1637353455

Pocket Mentor: the entrepreneur's guide to building a lasting business from scratch by Mark Nureddine ISBN: 978-1943386291

The Revenue Catalyst: mastering the art of sales by Geoffrey M. Reid ISBN: 978-1637352793

Supreme Leadership: gain 850 years of wisdom from successful business leaders by Alinka Rutkowska ISBN: 978-1943386215

Who Moved My Data?: data-driven strategies in modern finance by Craig Fookes and Greg Hood ISBN: 978-1637353745

Write and Grow Rich: secrets of successful authors and publishers by Alexa Bigwarfe, Amy Collins et al. ISBN: 978-1943386260

Religion & Spirituality

Love Is the Foundation by A'sha Love ISBN: 978-1637351970

Self-Help

Retirement Runway: a story about family and legacy by Joseph A. Clark ISBN: 978-1637352700

