Data Center Coolant Distribution Units Market worth $7.74 billion by 2032 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Data Center Coolant Distribution Units Market by Type (In-Row, In-Rack, FDU), Cooling Type (Direct to Chip Cooling, Immersion Cooling), End User (Colocation Providers, Enterprises, Hyperscale), and Region Global Forecast to 2032", data center coolant distribution units market is projected to grow from USD 1.05 billion in 2025 to USD 7.74 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 33.0% during the forecast period.

The demand for data center coolant distribution units is experiencing significant growth, mainly driven by their essential function in delivering efficient liquid cooling solutions for high-density data centers. The increase in AI, HPC, and cloud workloads, along with the need for energy-efficient and sustainable cooling options, are key factors propelling the expansion of the data center coolant distribution units market.

In-Row segment to hold significant share of global data center coolant distribution units market during forecast period

By type, the In-Row CDU segment is expected to lead the data center coolant distribution units market throughout the forecast period. In-Row CDUs are designed to be placed directly within server rows, enabling them to provide cooling for high-density racks while reducing energy loss. Hyperscale data centers and colocation providers increasingly favor them due to their compact footprint and modular design, which offer better temperature control and scalability. The rising use of AI and cloud-based workloads within data centers is further boosting demand for In-Row CDUs, as these coolant distribution units are vital in helping data centers meet modern performance and sustainability standards.

Direct to chip cooling segment to lead data center coolant distribution units market during forecast period

By cooling segment, the direct to chip cooling segment is expected to hold a leading position within the data center coolant distribution units market. The direct to chip cooling type delivers coolant directly through cold plates to heat-generating processors or GPUs, making this segment ideal for applications such as AI, HPC, and advanced cloud workloads that produce high thermal loads. Direct to chip cooling is more efficient than air-cooling methods, reduces power consumption, and supports higher rack densities. As data centers increasingly focus on sustainability and energy efficiency, direct to chip cooling has become the preferred choice for balancing high performance with environmental responsibility.

Hyperscale data centers segment to dominate data center coolant distribution units market during forecast period

Hyperscale data centers are expected to dominate the data center coolant distribution units market, driven by growth in cloud computing, AI workloads, and the demand for large-capacity digital infrastructure. These data centers use significant amounts of power and have high rack densities, which depend on liquid cooling systems to maintain efficiency and reliability. Coolant distribution units are essential because they connect to facility-level cooling systems and help hyperscale data centers better manage temperature control. In North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific, hyperscale data centers are setting ambitious goals to invest in eco-friendly and energy-efficient solutions, which will further promote the adoption of coolant distribution units in these facilities.

North America to lead global data center coolant distribution units market during forecast period

In 2024, North America emerged as the leading data center coolant distribution units market. Projections suggest that this region will experience a strong CAGR from 2025 to 2032, driven by the presence of numerous hyperscale data centers, colocation providers, and enterprises. The US hosts major cloud service providers who are early adopters of advanced liquid cooling solutions to manage increasing rack densities and AI-based workloads. Ongoing deployment of vast digital infrastructure combined with strict sustainability standards is fueling the adoption of coolant distribution units across the region. Supported by technological advancements and government backing, North America is expected to maintain its leadership in the global CDU market.

Key Players

Leading players in this market include DCX Liquid Cooling Systems (Poland), nVent (US), NIDEC CORPORATION (Japan), Schneider Electric (France), Vertiv Group Corp. (US), KAORI HEAT TREATMENT CO., LTD. (Taiwan), Shenzhen Envicool Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Boyd (US), Delta Electronics, Inc. (Taiwan), Coolcentric (US), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (US), LiquidStack Holding B.V. (US), Shanghai Venttech Refrigeration Equipment Co.,Ltd. (China), Chilldyne, Inc. (US), COOLIT SYSTEMS (Canada), Trane (Ireland), Munters Group AB (Sweden), Lenovo (China), Super Micro Computer, Inc. (US), STULZ GMBH (Germany), Rittal GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), LITE-ON Technology Corporation (Taiwan), FläktGroup (Germany), and Nautilus Data Technologies (US).

