Cyspera® Celebrates Triple Triumph in Prestigious Beauty Awards Across US and Asia Regions for Breakthroughs in Hyperpigmentation

GENEVA, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyspera®, a leader in innovative skincare solutions for pigmentation disorders, is ecstatic to announce its remarkable achievements in some of the most prestigious beauty awards globally. The brand's commitment to excellence in addressing complex skin concerns has been recognized with three esteemed awards: the NewBeauty 2024 Award in the US for Best Cysteamine Treatment and two accolades at the Daily Vanity Beauty Awards 2024 in Singapore.

In the United States, the groundbreaking Cyspera® Intensive Pigment Correction, with the Cysteamine Isobionic-Amide complex, is winning the NewBeauty 2024 Award for the Best Cysteamine Treatment. This recognition is part of the 14th Annual NewBeauty Awards, celebrated for its comprehensive testing process and authoritative position in the beauty industry. The Cyspera® Intensive Pigment Correction stood out among nearly 10,000 products tested, proving its unparalleled efficacy and innovation. Link : https://www.newbeauty.com/awards/intensive-pigment-correction/

Dr. Amy Lewis, a fervent advocate of Cyspera's innovative approach, shared her enthusiasm for the product's efficacy, stating, "I use Cyspera®'s award-winning formula with the innovative Cysteamine Isobionic-Amide Complex every day and I've witnessed unparalleled efficacy in my practice. I also find it very convenient to combine it with other treatment modalities and procedures and it is changing the paradigm on how we can solve hyperpigmentation today".

Furthermore, in Singapore, Cyspera® has achieved remarkable success at the Daily Vanity Beauty Awards 2024, securing wins in two coveted categories. The Cyspera Boost™ was awarded in the 'Experts' Choice' segment as the 'Luxury Anti-Ageing Moisturiser,' praised for its scientifically backed formulation and endorsements from beauty professionals and medical experts. Link : https://awards.dailyvanity.sg/best-beauty-products-singapore/2024/product/cyspera-boost

The Cyspera Intensive System™ clinched the 'DV Team's Faves' title for 'Skin Texturising/Resurfacing Treatment,' recognized for its exceptional performance and the Daily Vanity team's seal of approval. Link : https://dailyvanity.sg/best-beauty-products-singapore/2023/product/cyspera-intensive-system/#google_vignette

These awards confirm Cyspera®'s dedication to delivering science-based, effective hyperpigmentation solutions tailored to the complex needs of individuals struggling with pigmentation disorders. The brand extends its heartfelt gratitude to the NewBeauty and Daily Vanity teams, as well as the esteemed panel of judges, recognizing their commitment to innovation and excellence in skincare.

As Cyspera® continues to redefine the standards in the hyperpigmentation market, these awards further cement its position as a leading provider of safe, effective, and premium skincare solutions for those seeking to address pigmentation disorders. The team at Cyspera® is committed to ongoing research and development to bring forward products that meet the evolving needs of physicians and their patients.

For more information about Cyspera, please visit https://www.cyspera.com/.

