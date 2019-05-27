Crypto.com Lists Ontology's ONT Token

Ontology is a high-performance public multi-chain project and a distributed trust collaboration platform.

Ontology applies blockchain technology to all business types, providing blockchains, smart contracts, distributed verification management, data exchange, and other protocols and APIs.

With ONT added to the Crypto.com Wallet & Card App, users can now buy ONT at true cost with no fees - credit card and bank transfer both supported. As Crypto.com also offers the MCO Visa Card, this adds additional utility to ONT as users can easily convert cryptocurrencies into fiat currencies and spend at over 40m merchants globally.

Kris Marszalek, Co-Founder and CEO of Crypto.com, said: "We're excited to welcome Ontology and the ONT community to the Crypto.com platform. We look forward to working together in driving global adoption of cryptocurrency."

Jun Li, Founder of Ontology, said: "The partnership is a win-win for both sides. Crypto.com is a pioneering payments and cryptocurrency platform, and the listing of ONT on its platform will definitely help us achieve wider business adoption. We very much look forward to working closely with Crypto.com."

About Ontology

Ontology's Trust Network is a protocol network built with multiple blockchains and systems to support use with all business types. The Ontology blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize public blockchains for applications. Ontology also supports collaboration among chain networks with protocol groups, and users can easily develop distributed services through Ontology without having previous knowledge of distributed networks. To date, Ontology is led by a core team of over 90 members, with more than 200,000 community contributors and 300 technical contributors. For more information, please visit: ont.io .

About Crypto.com

Crypto.com was founded in 2016 to accelerate the world's transition to cryptocurrency. Key products include: the Crypto.com Wallet & Card App, the best place to buy, sell, and pay with crypto, the MCO Visa Card, a metal card with no annual fees, and the Crypto.com Chain, which enables users to pay and be paid in any crypto, anywhere, for free. Crypto.com is headquartered in Hong Kong with a 120+ strong team. For more information, please visit: www.crypto.com.

