Crypto.com Lists Aelf (ELF)

Aelf, is a decentralized self-evolving cloud computing network. ELF tokens are used to pay resource fees in the system, such as the deployment of smart contracts, operating and upgrading of systems (transaction fees, cross-chain data transfer fees). It also enables community to vote on major decisions, such as electing mining nodes, introducing new features to the system and other major decisions.

With ELF added to the Crypto.com, users can now purchase it at true cost with no fees - credit card and bank transfer both supported. As Crypto.com also offers the MCO Visa Card, this adds additional utility to ELF as users can easily convert cryptocurrencies into fiat currencies and spend at over 40m merchants globally.

Note: Aelf is not available for Crypto.com App users in the U.S.

About Aelf

Aelf (ELF) is an enterprise-focused blockchain platform powered by cloud computing. Leveraging cloud nodes and parallel processing, Aelf is reportedly able to achieve secure transactions at scale for commercial use cases. Aelf was developed by Ma Haobao, who is also the CEO of Hoopox. The team is backed by the likes of Michael Arrington (CEO of TechCrunch) and the founding partner of FBG Capital. Aelf is working with the Innovation Alliance to drive blockchain adoption. Aelf aims to enhance the ecosystem by providing a template and infrastructure for interaction between various sidechains. For more information, visit: https://aelf.io

About Crypto.com

Crypto.com was founded in 2016 to accelerate the world's transition to cryptocurrency. Key products include: the Crypto.com App, the best place to buy, sell, and pay with crypto, the MCO Visa Card, a metal card with no annual fees, and the Crypto.com Chain, which enables users to pay and be paid in any crypto, anywhere, for free. Crypto.com is headquartered in Hong Kong with a 150+ strong team. For more information, please visit: www.crypto.com .

