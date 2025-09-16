Cryocooler Market worth $4.90 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The cryocooler market is valued at USD 3.48 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 4.90 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The main factors contributing to the growth of the cryocooler market are the increasing demand for compact, energy-efficient, and reliable cooling solutions across aerospace, defense, medical imaging, and quantum technologies. Cryocoolers are widely deployed in satellite payload cooling, infrared sensors, superconducting magnets, and MRI systems, owing to the need for stable low-temperature environments and enhanced system performance. These solutions address critical challenges by ensuring continuous cooling without cryogen refills, minimizing vibration for sensitive instruments, and reducing operational costs, while also offering real-time monitoring and automated control features. Moreover, the global focus on space exploration, growing defense modernization programs, and rising adoption of advanced healthcare imaging technologies are encouraging wider use of cryocoolers, as they support safer, longer-lasting, and more efficient operations in mission-critical applications.

Cryocooler Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 $ 3.48 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $ 4.90 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% Market Size Available for 2021–2030 Forecast Period 2025–2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Offering, Heat Exchanger, Operating Cycle, Type, and Application Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Geopolitical risks destabilize specialized component sourcing across key regions Key Market Opportunities Quantum computing scale-up driving sub-4K pre-cooler Key Market Drivers Accelerating demand in aerospace & defense sector

Regenerative heat exchanger segment to account for larger share of cryocooler market in 2030

The regenerative heat exchanger segment is expected to account for the larger share of the cryocooler market during the forecast period. The adoption of regenerative heat exchangers is rising due to their role in delivering efficient heat transfer, minimizing energy losses, and ensuring stable cryogenic performance in space and defense missions. These systems optimize cooling efficiency, extend component lifespan, and reduce overall maintenance costs, making them ideal for long-duration operations. Built for durability and compact integration, they are increasingly deployed in satellites, infrared detectors, and superconducting devices, supporting large-scale aerospace and scientific applications.

1K–50K segment >projected to register highest CAGR during forecast period

The 1K – 50K temperature segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the cryocooler market during the forecast period. The demand for the 1K–50K temperature range is expanding rapidly as it supports advanced applications such as quantum computing, superconducting magnets, and deep-space detectors. These cryocoolers enable ultra-low temperature operation with high reliability, ensuring precision and stability for sensitive instruments. By maintaining consistent performance across varying loads, they enhance research accuracy, improve device efficiency, and support breakthrough innovations in medical, aerospace, and scientific domains.

North America accounted for largest share of cryocooler market in 2024

The North America region accounted for the largest share of the cryocooler industry in 2024. The market in the region is driven by growing investments in aerospace and defense programs, coupled with rising demand for advanced satellite launches and space exploration missions, prompting the adoption of cryogenic cooling systems. Countries such as the US and Canada are allocating significant budgets toward cryogenics for missile guidance, infrared imaging, and quantum research. Government-backed initiatives, including NASA's space missions and defense modernization projects, are notable contributors to market growth. In addition, research institutions are integrating cryocoolers for superconducting applications and medical imaging, while emerging uses in quantum computing and semiconductor cooling are further accelerating demand.

Key Players

The key companies in the cryocooler companies include Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Thales (France), AMETEK.Inc. (US), Edwards Vacuum (UK), Chart Industries, Inc. (US), Air Liquide Advanced Technologies (France), ULVAC CRYOGENICS INC. (Japan), RICOR (Israel), Bluefors (Finland), and Northrop Grumman (US).

