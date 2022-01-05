Crude-based Coating Solvents to Capture nearly 88% of the Coating Solvent Market Share

- Proliferating Use of Coating Solvent in Automotive Industry to Drive Market Growth

- In its latest study, Fact.MR provides the supply chain and industry life cycle analysis of the global coating solvent market from the period of 2022 to 2032. Besides, it also highlights various growth opportunities associated with the leading segments in terms of product type and source across six major regions.

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The coating solvent market is expected to increase at a CAGR of 4.4 percent from 2022 to 2032, from USD 9,244 million in 2022 to USD 14,205 million in 2032.

Demand for coating solvent is high due to a variety of applications, including aerospace, automotive, and manufacturing. Coating solvents account for roughly 18% of the value share in the entire solvents market, according to research. As a result, coatings solvent can be used as a primary element in a variety of downstream coatings, giving the worldwide solvent market a boost over the assessment period.

Paints and coating solvents are projected to be subjected to environmental regulatory limits, such as the EPA's National Emission Standards for Hazardous Air Pollutants (NESHAPs), which have restricted the use of hazardous coating solvents.

Furthermore, programs to reduce air pollution, including as the Clean Air Act Amendments (CAAA) and the Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know Act (EPCRA), have placed further restrictions on the use of solvents, which have become required for coatings formulators and end-users to follow.

In the near future, these rules will continue to have an impact on coating solvent prospects, pushing demand for alternatives such as water-borne coatings and bio-based coating solvents.

The rise of the automotive and construction industries has also influenced the adoption of coating solvents, which has remained in high demand during the same time period. The demand for better surface finishing and wear/thermal resistance in automobile components opens up a huge market for coating solvents in the manufacturing of automotive coatings.

Key Takeaways:

China is expected to gain 200 BPS during 2022-2032 forecast period

is expected to gain 200 BPS during 2022-2032 forecast period Crude-based coating solvents to account for ~88% of the consumption share coating solvent type.

Alcohol as prominent source of coating solvent is expected to capture about ~39% of the coating solvent market share.

Growth Drivers:

Rising use of solvent based coating adopted by the automotive industry to propel the market growth.

Coating solvents demand to propel wing to rising government regulations for VOC free coating solution.

Competitive Landscape

Coating solvents manufacturers' development strategies have traditionally included partnerships and collaborations with emerging companies to utilize their creative skills and expand regional market footprint, which has been the primary business driver for the global coating solvent market.

Key Players in the Coating Solvent Market Include:

BASF SE

Arkema S.A.

Celanese Corporation

Clariant AG

Eastman Chemical Co.

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Ineos Group Limited

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

Royal Dutch Shell plc

plc Solvay SA

The Dow Chemical Company

More Valuable Insights on Coating Solvent Market

Fact.MR provides an unbiased analysis of the coating solvent market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period from 2022-2032. The study divulges compelling insights on the global coating solvent market with a detailed segmentation on the basis of:

By Product Type

Crude based



Bio Based (Green)

By Source

Xylene and Toluene



Acetone



Ethylene Dichloride



Alcohols



Chloroethane



Ethyl Acetate

By Region

North America



Latin America



Europe



East Asia



South Asia & Oceania

& Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Covered in Coating Solvent Market Report

The report offers insight into the coating solvent market demand outlook for 2022-2032.

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for coating solvent market between 2022 and 2032.

Coating solvent market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry.

Coating solvent market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others.

