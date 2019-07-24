Crowdsourced Testing Market Worth $2.0 Billion by 2024 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report "Crowdsourced Testing Market by Testing Type (Performance Testing, Functionality Testing, Usability Testing, Localization Testing, and Security Testing), Platform, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Crowdsourced Testing Market size is expected to grow from USD 1.3 billion in 2019 to USD 2.0 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.9% during the forecast period.

The major growth drivers for the market include the growing digital transformation across the globe due to technological advancements, and organizations need to survive and succeed in the highly competitive global market. The need to rapidly develop software and release the app or website to the public as soon as possible have led to increased adoption of crowdsourced testing services across organizations.

Localization testing segment to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period

Under the testing type segment, the localization testing segment is expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Organizations are developing software that can be deployed across the globe with users present, globally. Hence, they implement localization testing that tests the software of a product for compliance with the target market. Through localization testing, organizations can evaluate the product based on the language and cultural standards and is tailored to existing accuracies.

Mobile segment to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period

In the Crowdsourced Testing Market by platform, mobile testing services under the platform type segment is expected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period, as there has been a massive increase in the number of mobile-based applications suiting different Operating Systems (OS), such as Android and iOS. Hence, customers expect the apps to run flawlessly on their mobile phones in all kinds of devices, OS, and network services.

North America to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

North America is expected to hold the largest market size in the global Crowdsourced Testing Market during the forecast period. The US has emerged as the largest country for the market in terms of market size, due to the large-scale digital transformation of organizations and enterprises in the country. The pace of technology adoption in the US is high, along with the high growth of cloud services in the region, attributing to the fast growth of the Crowdsourced Testing Market in the US.

Key and emerging market players include Applause (US), Bugcrowd (US), Cobalt Labs (US), Crowdsourced Testing (Canada), Flatworld Solutions (India), Global App Testing (UK), Infosys (India), Planit (Australia), Qualitrix (India), QA Infotech (India), Rainforest (US), Qualitest (US), Synack (US), test IO (US), and Testbirds (Germany). These players have adopted various strategies to grow in the global Crowdsourced Testing Market.

