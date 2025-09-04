Cross Laminated Timber Market worth $3.59 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Cross Laminated Timber Market by Type (Adhesive Bonded, Mechanically Fastened), End Use (Structural, Non-Structural), Industry (Residential, Non-Residential), and Region (Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World) - Global Forecast to 2030", cross laminated timber market was valued at USD 1.60 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 3.59 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 14.68% during the forecast period.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Cross Laminated Timber Market"

255 - Tables

60 - Figures

260 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=192075256

The growth of the CLT market reflects an increasing trend toward greener, high-performance building materials. CLT is gaining popularity in the residential, commercial, and institutional building sectors due to its excellent structural quality, design flexibility, and low environmental impact. It serves as a valuable alternative to traditional materials like steel and concrete in contemporary eco-friendly construction. Several factors are driving this market growth, including a rising interest in prefabrication and modular construction, the urgent need to reduce carbon emissions, and favorable building codes that promote the use of mass timber structures. Additionally, CLT offers benefits such as seismic resilience, fire resistance, and reduced construction time, further enhancing its appeal for urban and sustainable construction projects. As industrialization increases, particularly in emerging economies, and with the growing interest in sustainable architecture worldwide, the demand for CLT is expected to rise in the coming years.

Adhesive-bonded type accounts for the largest share of the cross-laminated timber market, in terms of value

Among the two main segments—adhesive-bonded and mechanically fastened—adhesive-bonded cross-laminated timber is expected to hold the largest market share in the forecast period. This trend is primarily due to its widespread use in mass timber construction. The material is highly dimensionally stable, offers even load distribution, and possesses better acoustic and thermal properties. Structural adhesives provide greater design flexibility, smooth finishes, and water-tightness, making them the most popular choice in contemporary architecture and engineered timber construction. Additionally, recent advancements in adhesive technology have enhanced the strength and longevity of bonded cross-laminated timber, further solidifying its position as a market leader.

Structural segment to dominate the cross-laminated timber market in terms of value

Cross-laminated timber is primarily used in construction, particularly in support walls, floors, and roofing. The structural end-use category holds the largest market share due to CLT's favorable strength-to-weight properties and its seismic tolerance. This makes it an ideal choice for constructing mid-rise and high-rise buildings. CLT can be installed quickly and dryly, and importantly, it allows for the creation of prefabricated components. Its structural stability has established CLT as a vital element in modern designs developed by mainstream architectural firms.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=192075256

The residential segment to register the fastest growth rate among all industry segments

Cross-laminated timber is being used in both residential and non-residential construction, but the residential building sector is experiencing the fastest growth. This surge is driven by a rising demand for sustainable housing, increased urban density, and a growing interest in low-carbon construction materials. Prefabricated CLT panels allow for quicker home construction with reduced labor requirements and lower environmental impact. The expansion of residential applications for CLT will be crucial as affordable housing initiatives and green building programs become more prevalent. As these programs evolve and set higher standards, high growth is expected, particularly in Europe, North America, and parts of the Asia Pacific region.

Europe is the largest region in the cross-laminated timber market in terms of value in 2024

Europe holds the largest share of the cross-laminated timber market in terms of value. This leadership can be attributed to several factors, including supportive regulations for sustainable construction, a well-developed timber construction ecosystem, and an early adoption of mass timber construction. Countries such as Austria, Germany, Switzerland, and various Nordic nations are leaders in the manufacturing and use of CLT, benefiting from a mature supply chain and extensive technical knowledge. Recent changes in European building codes now encourage timber-based buildings, allowing for the use of CLT in large-scale structures and residential projects. Additionally, the region has placed significant emphasis on achieving carbon neutrality and promoting circular construction. This focus facilitates the transition to low-carbon materials like CLT while reducing reliance on conventional construction materials such as concrete and steel. As urbanization continues and awareness of environmental issues grows, coupled with a culture of technological innovation in construction, Europe remains the foremost center for the production, exportation, and innovation of CLT.

Request Customization: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=192075256

Key Players



The key players profiled in the report include Mayr-Melnhof Holz (Austria), Stora Enso (Finland), Binderholz GmbH (Austria), HASSLACHER Holding GmbH (Austria), Schilliger Holz AG (Switzerland), Eugen Decker Holzindustrie KG (Germany), KLH Massivholz GmbH (Austria), Mercer Mass Timber (Canada), XLam (Australia), and Pfeifer Holding GmbH (Austria).

Get access to the latest updates on Cross Laminated Timber Companies and Cross Laminated Timber Market Size

Browse Adjacent Market: Building and Construction Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Doors & Windows Market - Global Forecast to 2029



Ceramic Tiles Market - Global Forecast to 2030



Heavy Construction Equipment Market - Global Forecast to 2030



Wood Coatings Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Barrier Systems Market - Global Forecast to 2028

About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg