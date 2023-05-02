Critically-Acclaimed Short Fiction Featured in LibraryBub Selection for May

LOS ANGELES, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Tom Conaghan, founder of a publishing house devoted to short fiction, today's "weird fragmented times" of pandemic, war and displacement are ripe for short stories. "There's an appetite for it. Life is coming undone and the short story has that potential to reflect it more than anything." In Scar Songs, a collection of nine short stories by W. Royce Adams, the male characters "struggle with identities, loyalties, relationships and precarious situations" with a Kirkus reviewer welcoming how the author explores fraternity, family and the challenge of navigating life's pains and pleasures.

LibraryBub, an industry first, was established in 2015. Dedicated to making strong, mutual connections between indie and small-press authors and an extensive network of libraries, it works in conjunction with all major libraries. The core commitment of the LibraryBub service is to help librarians to identify acclaimed books from the independent publishing sector. LibraryBub introduces thousands of librarians to bestselling and award-winning books from the independent publishing sector. These books hold immense potential for enhancing the lives of their readers. Author Dan Gutman feels he wouldn't be a writer today if it weren't for libraries. "I remember going to the library after school to do my homework there. When I started my career, the Internet didn't exist yet and I did all my research at the library." He adds, "I still go to the library with my laptop, especially in the winter months, and I do a lot of my writing there. It's just nice to be surrounded by books." Librarians enable writers to make that kind of difference to people's lives, and LibraryBub CEO Alinka Rutkowska considers it a privilege to support them in that role.

Below is this month's selection by category.

FICTION

Literature & Fiction

As Time Goes By by W. Royce Adams ISBN: 979-8986488509

Oh How I Love You by Mary Rincon ISBN: 978-1479377923

Scar Songs: Stories by W. Royce Adams ISBN: 979-8986488523

Humor & Satire

The Slob's Guide to the Perfect Job by Jeremy O'Carroll ISBN: 978-0987389343

Romance

Abraham and Sarah's Amish Baby (Book One of the Amish Bible Story series) by Ashley Emma ISBN: 979-8767031887

All In (Book One of the Winners Inc. series) ISBN: 978-1944560652

Amish Aladdin (Book Four of the Amish Fairytale series) by Ashley Emma ISBN: 979-8815986541

The Amish Prodigal Son (Book Five of the Amish Bible Story series) by Ashley Emma ISBN: 979-8841140276

Esther's Amish Bravery (Book Four of the Amish Bible Story series) by Ashley Emma ISBN: 979-8835438693

Game On (Book Three of the Winners Inc. series) by Kathia ISBN: 978-1944560690

Hosea and Gomer's Amish Secret (Book Two of the Amish Bible Story series) by Ashley Emma ISBN: 979-8784766441

The Princess and the Amish Pauper (Book Three of the Amish Fairytale series) by Ashley Emma ISBN: 978-1734610857

Children's

Yoga with My Foster Mom by Zoevera A. Jackson ISBN: 978-1735204208

NON-FICTION

Business

Women Leadership in the 21st Century by Ritu Chopra ISBN: 978-0984236855

Politics & Social Sciences

Reconceptualizing Mental Illness in the Digital Age by Elliott Martin ISBN: 978-1527595699

Religion & Spirituality

Back to God, Away from Religion by Gopi Menon ISBN: 979-8522234980

The Hidden Secrets of the Master's Mind: how you can live with God's time by Apelu Poe ISBN: 979-8987380024

Children's

James A. Bailey: The Genius Behind the Barnum & Bailey Circus by Gloria G. Adams ISBN: 978-1736768815

Tabasco the Saucy Raccoon by Lyn Hancock ISBN: 978-1550391565

"LibraryBub made my book visible to nearly 3,500 libraries," Dr. Meg Van Deusen enthuses, "and their newsletter, mentioning my book Stressed in the U.S. was picked up by major television networks." Given her experience, she highly recommends this service to self-published authors.

