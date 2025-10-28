Crane Rental Market worth $68.04 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Crane Rental Market by Type (Fixed Cranes, Mobile Cranes), Weightlifting Capacity (Low, Low to Medium, Heavy, Extremely Heavy), End-use Industry (Building & Construction, Infrastructure, Other End-use Industries), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030", The crane rental market is projected to reach USD 68.04 billion by 2030 from USD 53.12 billion in 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. The crane rental market is expected to grow as construction, infrastructure, and energy projects worldwide expand rapidly. Companies would rather hire cranes to save on high ownership and maintenance expenses. Technological developments such as automation are enhancing crane efficiency and safety.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Crane Rental Market"

250 - Tables

45 - Figures

250 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=267845854

By type, the mobile cranes segment accounted for the largest market share in 2024

The mobile crane type is the most rapidly expanding in the crane rental market due to its versatility and ease of transportation. They can perform diverse lifting tasks in construction, industrial, and maintenance work. They are also flexible and efficient, and hence, preferred by contractors and even rental companies.

Heavy weightlifting capacity segment accounted for the second-largest share of the crane rental market in 2024

The heavy weightlifting capacity segment held the second-largest share of the crane rental market in 2024 as the size of construction and energy projects increased. Cranes are needed to move heavy materials in oil and gas, wind energy, and mining. To satisfy these construction projects that demand special cranes, rental companies are increasing their fleet of large-capacity cranes.

Request Sample Pages : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=267845854

Infrastructure segment is expected to record the second-highest CAGR during the forecast period

The infrastructure segment is expected to register the second-highest CAGR in the crane rental market during the forecast period. Cranes are essential for the construction of bridges, highways, ports, and power plants. Governments are significantly investing in infrastructure development to support economic growth. This continuous demand for large-scale projects results in a sustained high need for heavy-lifting equipment.

Middle East & Africa accounted for the second-largest share of the crane rental market in 2024

In 2024, the Middle East & Africa accounted for the second-largest share of the crane rental market, driven by substantial expansions in infrastructure, oil and gas, and renewable energy. This demand is largely fueled by countries like Saudi Arabia and the UAE, which are undergoing significant urbanization as part of their Vision 2030 initiatives. Additionally, the growth in road and airport construction, along with the development of industrial areas, is further boosting crane rentals in the region.

Request Customization: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=267845854

Key Players

The crane rental market comprises major players, such as Liebherr (Germany), United Rentals Inc. (US), PALFINGER AG (Austria), Sarens NV (Belgium), Mammoet (Netherlands), and Manitowoc Company, Inc. (US). These key players adopt major strategies, such as product launches, partnerships, acquisitions, and expansions, to enhance their positions in the crane rental market.

Get access to the latest updates on Crane Rental Companies and Crane Rental Market Size

Browse Adjacent Market: Building and Construction Market Research & Consulting

Related Reports:

Construction Additives Market - Global Forecast to 2029



Cladding Systems Market - Global Forecast to 2028

Steel Rebar Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market - Global Forecast to 2029

Floor Adhesive Market - Global Forecast to 2028

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg