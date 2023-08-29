Countdown to UK Metals Expo 2023: Join the Largest Gathering of Manufacturing and Engineering Leaders in just 2 Weeks at the NEC Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, England, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UK Metals Expo (www.ukmetalsexpo.com), the leading event for the metal manufacturing and engineering sectors, will take place on 13th and 14th September at the NEC in Birmingham, UK.

Mark your calendars for September 13-14, as the NEC Birmingham transforms into a hub of thought-provoking conversations, ground-breaking technologies, and business opportunities. UK Metals Expo transcends the traditional concept of an industry event - it's a convergence of minds, an incubator of innovations, and a launchpad for future growth. This is where the pioneers of metal and steel unite to envision a new horizon.

UK Metals Expo is a free-to-attend exhibition and conference that promises to deliver a wide range of innovative products, services, and interactive sessions led by top experts such as JCB, Jaguar Land Rover, Stellantis, Boeing, Spirit AeroSystems, ADS Group, Rolls-Royce, Ford Motor Company, Ricardo, Network Rail, The Royal Mint, RWE, Algeco, OCEA Shipbuilding, Bryden Wood, Tata Steel, Make UK, Outokumpu, Norsk Hydro, ThyssenKrupp, CRU, and many more.

"The UK has significant challenges and opportunities in achieving Net Zero through advanced materials and manufacturing. A thriving home-based metals supply chain is a prerequisite for achieving Net Zero as it empowers energy-efficient production, encourages circular economy practices, and supports sustainable innovation. UK Metals Expo aims to foster collaborations and signpost the way to get there." declared Lord Rupert Redesdale, UK Metals Expo Chair.

The UK Metals Expo is more than just an event; it's a convergence of minds, a showcase of innovation, and a hub of industry trends. With a diverse array of participating companies, this expo provides a comprehensive view of the entire metal and steel value chain. From manufacturers to suppliers, technology providers to service experts, the event is a one-stop destination for professionals seeking to stay ahead in the rapidly evolving landscape.

Highlighting Innovation:

UK Metals Expo is the premier marketplace for both domestic and international exhibitors in the industry. With over 200 leading companies participating, including Ace Polishing Services, Acerinox, Alloy Sales, AMEG (Amari), AMETEK, AMG Analytical, AMPCO Metal, Arcus, Arun Technology, Behringer, BLM Group, Brown McFarlane, Combilift, Hindustan Inox, Hitachi High-Tech Analytical Science, Hydro Aluminium, Innoval, Jonas Metals, Kisco Castings, Taylor Forgings, TATA Steel, The Welding Institute, Trimble, Truva, Wedge, and many more, the expo features live demonstrations, product launches, and interactive displays, providing attendees with an immersive experience of the industry's most innovative solutions.

Also, exhibitors now come from all over the world including China, Germany, India, Turkey, and Italy in addition to the UK with names like BIBUS METALS, Nirotec, fischer group, CEL-MER, Uslu Demir Selik, Kocaer Steel, Eural Gnutti and Tecnica Tre, Apurvi Industries, Maysky Stainless Steel and Shaanxi Standard Titanium Industry Co.

Make sure to check out the full exhibitor list at www.ukmetalsexpo.com/exhibitor-list/

Industry Trends and Insights:

The event also features a free-to-attend conference programme with over 60 sessions and 130+ leading practitioners across 4 themed stages:

Made in the UK sponsored by Tata Steel. Sustainability and Circular Economy sponsored by Perfect Sense Energy. Innovation and Technology sponsored by Trimble. Supply Chain, Trade and Policy sponsored by Smiths Metal Centres.

The programme offers a series of keynote speeches, panel discussions, and technical sessions by renowned experts and thought leaders from organizations such as JCB, Jaguar Land Rover, Stellantis, Boeing, Spirit AeroSystems, ADS Group, Rolls-Royce, Ford Motor Company, Ricardo, Network Rail, The Royal Mint, RWE, Algeco, OCEA Shipbuilding, Bryden Wood, Tata Steel, Make UK, Outokumpu, Hydro, ThyssenKrupp, CRU and many more.

These sessions delve into critical topics such as sustainability, supply chain resilience, digitalization, and the impact of emerging technologies on the metal sector. Attendees can gain valuable insights into market trends, regulatory developments, and best practices, helping them stay ahead in an ever-evolving industry.

Make sure to check out the speaker line-up at www.ukmetalsexpo.com/speakers/

Networking and Collaboration Opportunities:

The event attracts a diverse range of professionals, including manufacturers, engineers, designers, suppliers, and experts from a wide range of industry associations, such as the Advanced Forming Research Centre, Aluminium Federation, Aluminium Packaging Recycling Organisation, British Constructional Steelwork Association, British Metal Recycling Association, British Stainless Steel Association (BSSA), Confederation of British Metalforming, Cast Metals Federation, Galvanizers Association, Make UK, Made in the Midlands, Metal Packaging Manufacturers Association, UK Steel, TWI, IOM3, Innovate UK, KTN, and many more.

Exhibitors and attendees can engage in meaningful conversations, forge new partnerships, and explore potential business opportunities. The expo also hosts a dedicated business lounge at the centre of the show, facilitating connections and fostering collaboration among participants.

The ALFED team will also host a member networking session, 'Meet the Aluminium Industry' in the 'Innovation Theatre' on 13 September (4pm). www.ukmetalsexpo.com/meet-the-aluminium-industry/

Tom Jones, CEO at ALFED, commented: "The UK Metals Expo provides a unique platform to engage with key figures from across the entire metal supply chain with the engineering and manufacturing sector. We're looking forward to stimulating debate between some of the sector's most prominent figures about the future of the metal industry and aluminium value chain. We'll also be unveiling some exciting projects to support the industry during the event, but we're not giving anything away just yet, so keep your eyes peeled!"

From Materials to Sustainability

With sustainability being a pressing concern for the industry, the UK Metals Expo underscores the importance of environmentally conscious practices and technologies. Exhibitors and experts showcase sustainable manufacturing processes, energy-efficient solutions, and recycling initiatives. Attendees can discover how the industry is striving to reduce its environmental footprint, embrace circular economy principles, and meet the growing demand for low-carbon metal products. The expo fosters knowledge sharing and collaboration, allowing participants to learn from each other's experiences and collectively drive the industry towards a sustainable, net-zero future.

From advanced materials to sustainable practices, attendees can expect to dive deep into the latest developments that are reshaping the metal and steel sectors. Engage with thought leaders who will shed light on innovations that are revolutionizing manufacturing processes, enhancing product quality, and driving the industry towards a more sustainable future. Make sure to check out the preliminary agenda at www.ukmetalsexpo.com/uk-metals-expo-conference/day-1-conference-agenda/

New in 2023:

Construction Day on 14th September:

As the demand for greener practices intensifies, Construction Day serves as a crucible for industry leaders to embrace new mindsets and catalyse the transition to a Net Zero future. This exceptional event facilitates connections with like-minded professionals in the metals sector, all united by their shared dedication to innovation and progress. Be prepared to engage with an agenda that unveils cutting-edge concepts such as connected steel construction, designing for deconstruction, and the transformative "Materials as a Service" strategy. Delve into the intricacies of detailing, manufacturing, and discover why aluminium is surpassing timber in sustainable applications. With a steel frame and net-zero building case study, and insights into the Impact of DfMA on quality, safety, and productivity.

The Innovation Pavilion by Innovate UK

The expo is teaming up with Innovate UK to unveil the Innovation Pavilion, a space that spotlights ground-breaking technologies emerging from the UK. Join us to explore innovation from Binding Solutions, Deep Meta, Nanomox, C2 Technology, Mormair and many more.

Free Entrance and Registration:

Whether you are seeking the latest technological advancements, industry insights, or valuable connections, UK Metals Expo is sure to deliver a rewarding experience for all attendees. Best of all, the exhibition, conference, and networking opportunities at UK Metals Expo are completely free! Get your free entrance badge at www.ukmetalsexpo.com/register

Media Conact: Press Team at media@ukmetalsexpo.com

SOURCE UK Metals Expo